Karlie Kloss Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala: Photos

Baby's first red carpet! Karlie Kloss dropped jaws when she stepped out for the 2023 Met Gala, as she used the opportunity to reveal she's pregnant with her and husband Joshua Kushner's second child.

For the big night on Monday, May 1, the model, 30 , donned a floor-length black gown that featured a few gold details, and she accessorized with pearls around her neck and waist.