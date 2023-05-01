Karlie Kloss Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala: Photos
Baby's first red carpet! Karlie Kloss dropped jaws when she stepped out for the 2023 Met Gala, as she used the opportunity to reveal she's pregnant with her and husband Joshua Kushner's second child.
For the big night on Monday, May 1, the model, 30 , donned a floor-length black gown that featured a few gold details, and she accessorized with pearls around her neck and waist.
While speaking to red carpet correspondent Emma Chamberlain, she explained that picking out the perfect outfit was both nerve-wracking and exciting.
"I was pregnant last time during the pandemic, so this is my first time on a red carper pregnant," spilled the brunette beauty. "It's a super special moment but also kind of vulnerable."
"I was like, I don't know how to style a belly," Kloss confessed of the process. "This is my first time, and I can't imagine a more special moment."
Before she exited her Manhattan hotel, the star shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the dressing room, showing off rows of makeup products, plenty of snacks and even a sweet shot of her first child, 2-year-old son Levi.
On a 2022 episode of The Today Show, the Kode With Klossy cofounder shared how parenthood has changed her life for the better in countless ways.
"Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now," she quipped. "And I'm always a multitasker ... I'm doing a thousand things. But I think priorities just changed."
"The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, 'Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this," said Kloss. "And it's just the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid."