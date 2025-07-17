Karol G Sizzles in Several Busty Swimsuits on Vacation With Boyfriend Feid: Photos
Karol G packed a full suitcase of bikinis on vacation.
The "CONTIGO" singer, 34, exposed her cleavage in an array of busty swimsuits in a photo dump on Wednesday, July 16.
Karol leaned seductively against a wall in her hotel room, donning a yellow bikini that flaunted her curves. The musician's tattoos reflected off a mirror in the photo, including one ink that read, "My Family makes me human, God makes me strong," in Spanish.
She later snapped a photo from the ribs upward, exposing her chest in an emerald green bikini top with beaded straps. Her hair cascaded behind her in loose beach waves as she posed in front of a scenic mountain backdrop.
Karol G's Boyfriend, Feid, Joins Her on Steamy Vacation
Karol stripped down to a black two-piece during a romantic yacht ride with her boyfriend, Feid, 32. The fellow singer-songwriter gave his woman a smooch on the head as she covered her lower half with an orange towel.
The couple also shared a kiss on the patio after they changed out of their beach clothes. Karol wore a blue gingham crop top and denim shorts, while Feid donned a green polo with faces printed on it to match his hair color. He grabbed his woman's butt as she placed her hands on his shoulders for the PDA-packed moment.
The duo posed on the hood of a Jeep, parked on the side of a road overlooking a bright-blue ocean. Karol wrapped her arms around her boyfriend, who sat shirtless.
Karol completed her photo dump with several other memories from her trip, whether receiving a large bouquet of flowers in the car, munching on cheese pizza by the water, watching the sunset, taking a joyride with her friends or taking a dip in the pool.
"And no...it's not existing, it's feeling alive, I'm going to enjoy life while I breathe... my fear is not dying, it's not having lived 🫀," she captioned her Instagram carousel in Spanish.
When Did Karol G and Feid Start Dating?
Karol and Feid were first romantically linked in 2021, when they collaborated on the song "Friki." They confirmed their relationship in 2023 after being photographed holding hands in Miami, Fla., but didn't make their red carpet debut until May of this year. Despite their busy schedules, they are closer than ever.
"There have been two or three moments that we couldn't see each other, but we understand that. Even if it's hard, it's not that hard because both of us understand what we do," she told an outlet in June. "It's a blessing for me that I have someone like him in my life and in this moment of my career."