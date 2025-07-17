Karol G Sizzles in Several Busty Swimsuits on Vacation With Boyfriend Feid: Photos

Karol G put on a scandalous display of swimsuits during a tropical getaway with her boyfriend, Feid.

The "CONTIGO" singer, 34, exposed her cleavage in an array of busty swimsuits in a photo dump on Wednesday, July 16.

Karol leaned seductively against a wall in her hotel room, donning a yellow bikini that flaunted her curves. The musician's tattoos reflected off a mirror in the photo, including one ink that read, "My Family makes me human, God makes me strong," in Spanish.

She later snapped a photo from the ribs upward, exposing her chest in an emerald green bikini top with beaded straps. Her hair cascaded behind her in loose beach waves as she posed in front of a scenic mountain backdrop.