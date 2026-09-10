Karoline Leavitt Brags About Dining on Air Force One With Donald Trump After Stepping Down From Her White House Job: Photo

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Former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reunited with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, just weeks after stepping down from her $195,000-a-year role, as they headed to "Trump-a-palooza." The 29-year-old snapped a photo of herself chowing down on an in-flight meal of ground beef, tomatoes, cake and salad and posted it to her Instagram Stories on September 9. "Hitching a ride with POTUS en route to Dallas and the Air Force One team still doesn't miss!" she wrote.

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Karoline Leavitt Reunites With Trump

Source: @KAROLINELEAVITT / INSTAGRAM Leavitt enjoyed some AF1 cooking.

The post marks a swift reunion between Leavitt and Trumpworld. The former press secretary stepped down from her job in late August to spend more time with her two young children and her husband, 60-year-old real estate developer Nicolas Ricchio. She transitioned to a role with Trump Super PAC MAGA Inc. Since stepping down, the White House has used a rotating cast of senior officials to handle press briefings while they search for a new press secretary.

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Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump's Bond

Source: MEGA Trump was infamously enamored with Leavitt.

Leavitt's exit marked a tough loss for Trump, who lavished praise on the young secretary through her year-and-a-half in the administration. Trump would regularly offer odd compliments about Leavitt's skills, mentioning her "machine gun lips" on multiple occasions. It was also reported that when Leavitt went on maternity leave after the birth of her second child, Trump hounded her with phone calls wondering when she'd return.

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The Search Is On

Source: MEGA Margo Martin is thought to be a potential successor for Leavitt.

The search for a new press secretary appears to have stalled. Leavitt was widely praised for her performance as press secretary, making the task of filling her shoes no easy feat. Among the outside names reportedly being floated as potential replacements are right-wing commentator Scott Jennings and former Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. Trump may also install another attractive young woman from his administration. Deputy White House Press Secretary and former beauty queen Anna Kelly is potentially in the running, as is 31-year-old communications advisor Margo Martin. Leavitt posted a photo with Martin on her Stories shortly after posting her meal.

Source: MEGA Trump made some stunning promises at 'Trump-a-palooza.'