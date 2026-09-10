or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoPolitics

Karoline Leavitt Brags About Dining on Air Force One With Donald Trump After Stepping Down From Her White House Job: Photo

Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt quickly reunited with her boss.

Sept. 10 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reunited with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, just weeks after stepping down from her $195,000-a-year role, as they headed to "Trump-a-palooza."

The 29-year-old snapped a photo of herself chowing down on an in-flight meal of ground beef, tomatoes, cake and salad and posted it to her Instagram Stories on September 9.

"Hitching a ride with POTUS en route to Dallas and the Air Force One team still doesn't miss!" she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Reunites With Trump

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Leavitt enjoyed some AF1 cooking.
Source: @KAROLINELEAVITT / INSTAGRAM

Leavitt enjoyed some AF1 cooking.

The post marks a swift reunion between Leavitt and Trumpworld.

The former press secretary stepped down from her job in late August to spend more time with her two young children and her husband, 60-year-old real estate developer Nicolas Ricchio. She transitioned to a role with Trump Super PAC MAGA Inc.

Since stepping down, the White House has used a rotating cast of senior officials to handle press briefings while they search for a new press secretary.

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump's Bond

Photo of Trump was infamously enamored with Leavitt.
Source: MEGA

Trump was infamously enamored with Leavitt.

Leavitt's exit marked a tough loss for Trump, who lavished praise on the young secretary through her year-and-a-half in the administration.

Trump would regularly offer odd compliments about Leavitt's skills, mentioning her "machine gun lips" on multiple occasions. It was also reported that when Leavitt went on maternity leave after the birth of her second child, Trump hounded her with phone calls wondering when she'd return.

MORE ON:
Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Search Is On

Photo of Margo Martin is thought to be a potential successor for Leavitt.
Source: MEGA

Margo Martin is thought to be a potential successor for Leavitt.

The search for a new press secretary appears to have stalled.

Leavitt was widely praised for her performance as press secretary, making the task of filling her shoes no easy feat. Among the outside names reportedly being floated as potential replacements are right-wing commentator Scott Jennings and former Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

Trump may also install another attractive young woman from his administration. Deputy White House Press Secretary and former beauty queen Anna Kelly is potentially in the running, as is 31-year-old communications advisor Margo Martin. Leavitt posted a photo with Martin on her Stories shortly after posting her meal.

image of Trump made some stunning promises at 'Trump-a-palooza.'
Source: MEGA

Trump made some stunning promises at 'Trump-a-palooza.'

"Trump-a-palooza," the colloquial name given to Trump's Dallas midterm convention that's seen as a last-ditch effort to juice Republicans' flagging midterm odds, kicked off on September 9.

On the first night of the convention, Trump made several odd comments, including a promise to give every American $5,000 if Republicans retained the House and Senate. He also insisted that everything he campaigned on has come true, though the claim has been widely contested.

Many Republicans up for reelection have skipped "Trump-a-palooza" because Trump, who is scoring personal lows in approval ratings, is an anchor on their reelection chances.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.