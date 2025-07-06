or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Karoline Leavitt's MAGA Support Crumbles as Trolls Turn on Her: Is the Press Secretary Cracking?

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

MAGA supporters are turning on Karoline Leavitt, sparking doubts about her role.

By:

July 6 2025, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, has long been the target of ridicule across various media platforms. However, reports suggest the ongoing mockery is beginning to take a toll on her.

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt is the White House press secretary.

In a recent interview with Raw Story, Salon senior writer Amanda Marcotte dissected Leavitt's role in the Trump administration, highlighting her mission to keep the predominantly male MAGA base energized by wielding the White House's power to antagonize women. Yet, it appears the 27-year-old mom is losing her edge.

"Leavitt's not just a more clever troll than her boss, but she has more courage," Marcotte stated.

She went on to note Leavitt's "gaslighting" tactics aimed at reporters during her weekly press briefings. But even within her MAGA fanbase, internet trolls are starting to turn against her. This shift comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump's humiliating encounter with reporters after his alarming comments regarding Iran.

"I don't want to dissuade anyone from making fun of Leavitt. First, it's fun, which needs no justification," Marcotte continued. "More importantly, the mockery is working, especially as a long-term strategy."

Photo of Amanda Marcotte
Source: @freakamouse/YOUTUBE

Amanda Marcotte is a 'Salon' senior writer, known for her progressive political and cultural commentary.

"Yes, Trump voters get the sugar high of knowing they've angered some feminists," she added. "But in reading the comments sections of various social media posts where people were fighting about Leavitt, it became clear that conservative women find her embarrassing."

Marcotte also highlighted the weak defenses mounted by Leavitt's supporters, calling their arguments "weak and mealy-mouthed" and largely based on the assertion that she is a "good Christian." This, she argued, is difficult to reconcile with her penchant for deception.

"These debates, especially if witnessed by younger women who haven't fully made up their minds about their political identities, help to instill a sense that being a handmaiden of patriarchy is cringeworthy," Marcotte explained.

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and President Trump
Source: MEGA

Amanda Marcotte criticized Karoline Leavitt's defenders as weak and mealy-mouthed.

"No one wants to be like Karoline Leavitt, old before her time, and spending all her time around cranky, Fox News-addled senior citizens," she asserted. "She may make a certain kind of man happy, but to women, the ultimate message is clear: Being MAGA robs you of your youth, beauty and talent, and replaces them with a lifetime of service to the worst men."

Leavitt recently faced significant backlash after posting an image of herself whispering with Trump in the White House. In the photo, Leavitt dons a pink suit with the caption "us."

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and President Trump
Source: @karolineleavitt/ INSTAGRAM

Karoline Leavitt faced backlash after posting a photo of herself in a pink suit whispering with Donald Trump at the White House.

Critics flooded the comments section. "Discussing how you're going to lie about his new illegal war with Iran to defend a foreign country," one person mockingly remarked, while another added, "Discussing how many lies you are going to tell at the next press briefing."

A third commenter chimed in, "Do you hear the lies that are coming out of your mouth? You will be held accountable for it all."

Others directed their ire at the Trump administration's management of the country. "Disgraceful that you blame everything on the Biden administration. Your whataboutism is all you ever spout," one commenter said.

As Marcotte concluded, Leavitt's behavior sends a clear message to women: "Being a handmaiden of patriarchy is cringeworthy."

Additionally, one critic reminded the press secretary of her financial troubles, asserting, "Don't let this distract you from the fact that she owes more than $300k of unpaid debt from her failed congressional run."

