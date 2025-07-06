Karoline Leavitt's MAGA Support Crumbles as Trolls Turn on Her: Is the Press Secretary Cracking?

"Leavitt's not just a more clever troll than her boss, but she has more courage," Marcotte stated.

She went on to note Leavitt's "gaslighting" tactics aimed at reporters during her weekly press briefings. But even within her MAGA fanbase, internet trolls are starting to turn against her. This shift comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump's humiliating encounter with reporters after his alarming comments regarding Iran.