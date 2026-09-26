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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed how she might be spending more of her time since stepping down from her post as President Donald Trump's spokesperson. The 29-year-old mother-of-two mentioned that she and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 61, bought a new home in Florida in a post shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 20, about baby strollers.

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Karoline Leavitt Reveals Florida Move

Source: @KAROLINELEAVITT/INSTAGRAM Karoline Leavitt left the White House earlier this year.

"So many questions about our double stroller! I love the Nuna, be we needed stroller for our Florida home," Leavitt wrote over a picture of her two children sitting in stroller seats. "I ordered this on Amazon since we will only be here for a few months of the year, and it's less expensive. I'm impressed with the quality. It's very light and manageable. So far, so good! Here's the link for my fellow mamas asking." She also revealed she will be working on her home in the Sunshine State. "We are renovating our place in Florida. Would you like to follow along?" she asked her followers alongside a poll with yes and no options.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt gave birth to her daughter earlier this year.

As OK! previously reported, Leavitt announced she was leaving her job at the White House to be with her family. "The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," Leavitt said at the time. President Trump also announced Leavitt's departure on social media, calling her "one of the best White House Press Secretaries" in the history of the office.

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Trump Raves Over Karoline Leavitt

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Karoline Leavitt 'wonderful' in his post.

"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect! Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Who Is Replacing Karoline Leavitt?

Source: MEGA Trump hasn't announced Karoline Leavitt's replacement.