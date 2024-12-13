or
Karrueche Tran, 36, Shares Jaw-Dropping Thirst Traps While on Vacation in Mexico: Photos

Photo of Karrueche Tran.
Source: MEGA

Karrueche Tran posed around the Mexican resort in a series of gorgeous ensembles.

Dec. 13 2024, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Mexico looks good on Karrueche Tran!

On Thursday, December 12, the actress, 36, shared a series of stunning thirst traps from her vacation at the Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets resort in the Central American country.

karrueche tran thirst traps vacation mexico photos
Source: @karrueche/Instagram

Karrueche Tran posed in a bikini in one of her seductive thirst traps from her vacation.

The Nice Guys alum showed off her curves around the beautiful oceanside hotel. One still featured the brunette beauty in a brown bikini, a long black and brown sarong and a tan sun hat, while another showed her in the gym with her toned abs on display.

In a separate photo, Chris Brown’s ex wore a tight, hot pink gown as she posed on a marble bench.

After sharing the highlights from her trip, Tran thanked the establishment for their lodging, noting the “amazing staff” went above and beyond to make her “feel special.”

As OK! previously reported, the socialite last made headlines back in March after social media users bashed her for selling feet pictures on OnlyFans.

karrueche tran thirst traps vacation mexico photos
Source: @karrueche/Instagram

Karrueche Tran showed off her toned abs while in the hotel gym during her trip to Mexico.

Many claimed the celeb may be pawning the images because she was in a tough financial situation.

"Joe Biden's America has Karrueche selling feet pics," one person quipped. "HOW IS THE AVERAGE AMERICAN SUPPOSED TO SURVIVE?"

A second individual joked, "D---, inflation got you too."

"Bank account getting low. Call Chris, maybe he’ll revive your career and fund you again," a fourth said, referencing her on-again, off-again romance with the R&B singer, which lasted from 2011 to 2015.

Karrueche Tran

karrueche tran thirst traps vacation mexico photos
Source: @karrueche/Instagram

Karrueche Tran thanked the 'amazing staff' at the resort 'for going above and beyond to make me feel special.'

Tran responded to the chatter in a since-deleted post, which read, "LOL at all the comments regarding OF. I'm not going broke.. just a smart play."

"Foot fetish is the number one fetish in the world," she penned. "There's nothing sexual that will be on my page. It's my feet and if people are willing to pay, then what's the problem?"

Tran explained she is not the only one benefiting from the account as she has a “team that helps with the page, so they'll be able to eat from this as well."

"There’s a stigma around OF," she stated. "But there’s literally chefs, musicians, yoga instructors, etc. on there."

karrueche tran thirst traps vacation mexico photos
Source: @karrueche/Instagram

Karrueche Tran last made headlines for selling images of her feet on OnlyFans.

After sharing her side, fans defended Tran in the comments section.

"How does this equate to her being broke? Feet pics actually sell forreal forreal. Got some weird people out here. Rich people stay rich by having multiple streams of income," one supporter said.

"I respect feet OF women the most, lol," another added. "Don’t even have to get naked and still make bank. I ain’t mad at it tbh."

