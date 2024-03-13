Karrueche Tran Hits Back at Trolls After Being Mocked for Selling Feet Photos on OnlyFans
Karrueche Tran laughed off the trolls after being criticized for selling pictures of her feet on OnlyFans.
Although the account has existed for some time, fans recently flooded social media with jokes and speculation on her current financial situation.
"Joe Biden's America has Karrueche selling feet pics," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "HOW IS THE AVERAGE AMERICAN SUPPOSED TO SURVIVE?"
Another quipped, "D---, inflation got you too," and a third said, "Money getting tight I see ."
"Bank account getting low. Call Chris, maybe he’ll revive your career and fund you again," another troll said, referencing her former relationship with singer Chris Brown.
In a since-deleted post shared on Tuesday, March 12, Tran responded, "LOL at all the comments regarding OF. I'm not going broke.. just a smart play."
"Foot fetish is the number one fetish in the world," she continued. "There's nothing sexual that will be on my page. It's literally my feet and if people are willing to pay, then what's the problem."
In another social media post, she clarified that she has a "team that helps with the page, so they'll be able to eat from this as well."
"There’s a stigma around OF," she noted. "But there’s literally chefs, musicians, yoga instructors, etc. on there."
Other fans jumped to the Bel-Air star's defense and praised her for finding a new way to keep the cash flowing.
"How does this equate to her being broke? Feet pics actually sell forreal forreal. Got some weird people out here. Rich people stay rich by having multiple streams of income," one follower penned.
"I respect feet OF women the most lol," another person said. "Don’t even have to get naked and still make bank. I ain’t mad at it tbh."
A fourth gushed, "I love you for this! Because get yo money ma’am!"
Tran's monthly subscriptions are $24.99. Her subscription bundle for three months is $52.48, which is a 30 percent discount. Her six-month bundle is $104.96 and is a 50 percent discount from the monthly subscription.
She has 29 posts and 30 pieces of media — which includes both photos and videos of the actress' feet— on her account