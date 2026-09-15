Politics Kash Patel Says FBI Policy Now Allows Candidates Who Were Victims of Bestiality: 'We're Not Gonna Disqualify' Source: MEGA Kash Patel had to explain why the FBI had allowed certain individuals into the bureau. Adam Downer Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A bizarre exchange unfolded on Capitol Hill as FBI Director Kash Patel faced questions from senators over the bureau’s decision not to automatically disqualify applicants who have engaged in b--------. The new guidelines led to a surreal back-and-forth where Patel insisted that candidates should not be disqualified if they were "victims of b-------" while U.S. senators tried to get the director of the FBI to explain how a person could be a victim of such a crime.

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GOP Sen. Kennedy: What about the bestiality?



Kash Patel: The rule automatically disqualified any individual who participated on either side of it.



Kennedy: I'm trying to understand why you did this. Why would you even get into bestiality?



Patel: We are not into bestiality pic.twitter.com/5DOAh4SFTN — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 15, 2026 Source: @HQNEWSNOW / X Kash got into it with Senator Kennedy.

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The FBI's New Guidelines

Source: MEGA Senator Kennedy grilled Kash on the new rules.

In August, the FBI loosened rules for applicants, allowing those who had previously hired s-- workers or stolen from their employers to be considered for a job in the bureau. The new guidelines also allowed for applicants who had participated in b------, so long as it occurred before they were 18. The FBI now does not distinguish between candidates who were coerced into sexual activity with animals, as opposed to those who willingly engaged in such activity. The guideline tweaks came to a head on September 15, when Republican Senator John Kennedy attempted to get to the bottom of why the changes were made.

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A Surreal Exchange

Source: MEGA Kash Patel had to answer if animals were being disqualified from the FBI.

Patel said that as director, he came across applicants who were forced to commit acts of b----- as a result of them being trafficked. He told Kennedy by the old rules, people who were on "either side" of s-- work, b----- and trafficking were automatically disqualified from the FBI, and he felt that was not fair to the victims. "Either side of what, the b-----?" Kennedy interrupted. "Yes," Patel answered. "So, you disqualified the animal?" Kennedy asked, baffled.

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'This Stuff Really Hurts the FBI'

Source: MEGA Kash Patel took part in a bipartisan grilling.

Kennedy conceded the line of questioning was ridiculous, but though Kennedy is generally an ally of the Trump administration, he did not pull his punches on Patel. "All of this stuff has really hurt the FBI. It's really hurt the FBI," he said. "I’m trying to understand why you did this,” Kennedy told Patel. “We’re having a tough time attracting agents, good quality agents we all can trust … Why would you even get into b-----?” Patel responded, “They showed me cases in which people were forced into it and had applied to the FBI, and so I thought: ‘They should be considered. It’s not an automatic disqualification.’ That’s all,”

Patel Has Slashed FBI Staff

Source: MEGA Kash Patel is being sued by former FBI employees.