'Little Man' Kash Patel Dragged for His Height in New Interview as Fans Dub Him 'Elf on a Shelf': See Photo

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA; Fox News/YouTube

Kash Patel was critiqued by fans after a resurfaced interview's camera angle showed the FBI director appearing very short on screen.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Kash Patel's height became the talk of social media after an interview camera angle made him appear short on screen.

A screenshot from a May Fox News interview featuring the FBI director discussing a government training facility resurfaced on social media, but fans were more focused on how short he looked.

Source: @PleiadianAion/X

A meme went viral of Kash Patel looking short.

Kash Patel's Height Was Discussed Online

Photo of Kash Patel's height became the center of conversation in a resurfaced interview.
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Kash Patel's height became the center of conversation in a resurfaced interview.

In the photo, Fox News correspondent Bret Baier sat across from Patel in the center of a gymnasium.

The two faced each other on chairs, with Patel positioned at the far left of the frame. The camera angle made the director appear smaller, his feet dangling roughly an inch above the floor.

“Kash Patel will be the official White House’s Elf on a Shelf,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO this is meme GOLD. Him having little man syndrome makes a lot of things make a lot more sense😭”

“His cute little legs are dangling,” a third teased.

Kash Patel Continues to Face Controversy

Photo of Kash Patel was questioned about his private use of government jets.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel was questioned about his private use of government jets.

Patel continues to face controversy over his alleged use of a government jet to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins. Earlier this month, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee pushed for an investigation into his reported use of government vehicles after multiple outlets reported that he took the jet for visits to his girlfriend, sporting events and more.

Patel claimed he traveled to see Wilkins at least three times, flying to her home just a “couple of times” for holidays and birthdays.

Kash Patel's Girlfriend Defended Him

Photo of Alexis Wilkins defended Kash Patel's use of the government jet.
Source: @alexiswilkins/instagram

Alexis Wilkins defended Kash Patel's use of the government jet.

The "Holdin' On" singer defended her boyfriend, claiming she often traveled to him to avoid him having to visit her.

“If I’m not working in Nashville, if I’m not on the road somewhere, you know, I’ll come here because it makes the most sense,” Wilkins explained.

Kash Patel Maintains His Stance on Planes

Photo of Kash Patel continues to defend his stance over his use of private planes.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel continues to defend his stance over his use of private planes.

Patel addressed the topic during an appearance on “The Katie Miller Podcast,” explaining that early in his tenure, he instructed the bureau to use government airfields for his personal travels to save taxpayers additional costs from flying his private jet out of civilian airports.

“[We] pay for our personal travel, which we do, like all members of the Cabinet and other agency heads do,” Patel explained. “It’s ironic that they’re saying, ‘Oh, you’re going on vacation or you’re going to see your girlfriend perform.' And if I was actually abusing it, I would go see every one of her shows. I think I get to like 15 percent.”

