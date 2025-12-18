'Little Man' Kash Patel Dragged for His Height in New Interview as Fans Dub Him 'Elf on a Shelf': See Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kash Patel's height became the talk of social media after an interview camera angle made him appear short on screen. A screenshot from a May Fox News interview featuring the FBI director discussing a government training facility resurfaced on social media, but fans were more focused on how short he looked.

Article continues below advertisement

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this is meme GOLD. Him having little man syndrome makes a lot of things make a lot more sense😭 — 4i/Wolf (@PleiadianAion) December 18, 2025 Source: @PleiadianAion/X A meme went viral of Kash Patel looking short.

Article continues below advertisement

Kash Patel's Height Was Discussed Online

Source: Fox News/YouTube Kash Patel's height became the center of conversation in a resurfaced interview.

In the photo, Fox News correspondent Bret Baier sat across from Patel in the center of a gymnasium. The two faced each other on chairs, with Patel positioned at the far left of the frame. The camera angle made the director appear smaller, his feet dangling roughly an inch above the floor. “Kash Patel will be the official White House’s Elf on a Shelf,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO this is meme GOLD. Him having little man syndrome makes a lot of things make a lot more sense😭” “His cute little legs are dangling,” a third teased.

Article continues below advertisement

Kash Patel Continues to Face Controversy

Source: MEGA Kash Patel was questioned about his private use of government jets.

Patel continues to face controversy over his alleged use of a government jet to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins. Earlier this month, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee pushed for an investigation into his reported use of government vehicles after multiple outlets reported that he took the jet for visits to his girlfriend, sporting events and more. Patel claimed he traveled to see Wilkins at least three times, flying to her home just a “couple of times” for holidays and birthdays.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kash Patel's Girlfriend Defended Him

Source: @alexiswilkins/instagram Alexis Wilkins defended Kash Patel's use of the government jet.

The "Holdin' On" singer defended her boyfriend, claiming she often traveled to him to avoid him having to visit her. “If I’m not working in Nashville, if I’m not on the road somewhere, you know, I’ll come here because it makes the most sense,” Wilkins explained.

Kash Patel Maintains His Stance on Planes

Source: MEGA Kash Patel continues to defend his stance over his use of private planes.