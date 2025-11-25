Kate Beckinsale Bizarrely Claims Her Daughter's Boyfriend 'Laid 2 Eggs' Like a Hen: 'It Had a Shell and a Yolk'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Kate Beckinsale shared a bizarre story about her 26-year-old daughter's boyfriend on the Monday, November 24, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The actress mentioned that she "loves" Lily Mo Sheen's beau when they were discussing the upcoming holidays, noting his recent weird medical woes helped distract her from grief.
Kate Beckinsale Says Her Daughter's Boyfriend Laid Eggs
"We’ve had a tough couple of years. Both my parents passed away within the last few years. And literally the only bright spot in the whole time came from him," the Underworld star, 52, shared. "He laid two eggs in a week is what the bright spot was."
Jimmy Kimmel, 58, asked if that term was a "British thing," to which she confirmed it was not.
"Can we rewind for just a moment. What does that mean he 'laid eggs?'" the comedian asked.
"He said, 'I've laid an egg.' I was like, ‘OK, you’re trying to pull focus off the cancer.’ But it had a shell and a yolk," the brunette beauty explained.
"An egg came out of a body?" asked the TV host.
"Not out of his mouth or ears, it came out the route it would come out a hen," Beckinsale said. "He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg."
"Are you sure it wasn't one of his testicles?" quipped Kimmel.
He Was 'Genuinely Scared'
Beckinsale noted her daughter's boyfriend was "genuinely scared," as when he "crushed [the egg] to see what's inside," he discovered it had a "hardboiled" yolk.
Though the actress thought he was "embellishing" the story, the same thing happened one week later, and he was "really freaking out" about it.
The Pearl Harbor star — who shares her daughter with ex Michael Sheen, 56 — said her daughter's boyfriend's dad "had a theory" about a window possibly being open and dropping an egg in the toilet, while Beckinsale wondered if he was "putting eggs up [his] bottom."
What Did Doctors Say?
Beckinsale pulled out her phone to show Kimmel the egg photos but said she didn't want to display them on TV since the ordeal is "quite medical."
One doctor asked if the man had eaten a lychee, which he confirmed he didn't. Another medical professional thought it was possible that if he was taking any sleep medications, he could have been sleepwalking and eating, but Beckinsale's daughter's boyfriend claimed that wasn't the case.
"It's my favorite thing he's ever done and I really like him anyway," Beckinsale concluded of the confusing situation.