or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kate Beckinsale
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Beckinsale Bizarrely Claims Her Daughter's Boyfriend 'Laid 2 Eggs' Like a Hen: 'It Had a Shell and a Yolk'

Split photo of Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube;@lily_sheen/instagram

Kate Beckinsale said her daughter's boyfriend has been 'genuinely scared' over the confusing situation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Beckinsale shared a bizarre story about her 26-year-old daughter's boyfriend on the Monday, November 24, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The actress mentioned that she "loves" Lily Mo Sheen's beau when they were discussing the upcoming holidays, noting his recent weird medical woes helped distract her from grief.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Beckinsale Says Her Daughter's Boyfriend Laid Eggs

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kate Beckinsale claimed her daughter's boyfriend 'laid two eggs in a week.'
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

Kate Beckinsale claimed her daughter's boyfriend 'laid two eggs in a week.'

"We’ve had a tough couple of years. Both my parents passed away within the last few years. And literally the only bright spot in the whole time came from him," the Underworld star, 52, shared. "He laid two eggs in a week is what the bright spot was."

Jimmy Kimmel, 58, asked if that term was a "British thing," to which she confirmed it was not.

"Can we rewind for just a moment. What does that mean he 'laid eggs?'" the comedian asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kate Beckinsale shares her daughter with ex Michael Sheen.
Source: @lily_sheen/instagram

Kate Beckinsale shares her daughter with ex Michael Sheen.

"He said, 'I've laid an egg.' I was like, ‘OK, you’re trying to pull focus off the cancer.’ But it had a shell and a yolk," the brunette beauty explained.

"An egg came out of a body?" asked the TV host.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kate Beckinsale

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

The actress claimed the egg came out when he went to the bathroom.

"Not out of his mouth or ears, it came out the route it would come out a hen," Beckinsale said. "He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg."

"Are you sure it wasn't one of his testicles?" quipped Kimmel.

Article continues below advertisement

He Was 'Genuinely Scared'

Photo of The mom-of-one said the egg had a 'hardboiled' yolk.
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

The mom-of-one said the egg had a 'hardboiled' yolk.

Beckinsale noted her daughter's boyfriend was "genuinely scared," as when he "crushed [the egg] to see what's inside," he discovered it had a "hardboiled" yolk.

Though the actress thought he was "embellishing" the story, the same thing happened one week later, and he was "really freaking out" about it.

The Pearl Harbor star — who shares her daughter with ex Michael Sheen, 56 — said her daughter's boyfriend's dad "had a theory" about a window possibly being open and dropping an egg in the toilet, while Beckinsale wondered if he was "putting eggs up [his] bottom."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Doctors Say?

Photo of Beckinsale revealed her daughter's boyfriend went to see a doctor, but they still haven't found an answer to the bizarre situation.
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

Beckinsale revealed her daughter's boyfriend went to see a doctor, but they still haven't found an answer to the bizarre situation.

Beckinsale pulled out her phone to show Kimmel the egg photos but said she didn't want to display them on TV since the ordeal is "quite medical."

One doctor asked if the man had eaten a lychee, which he confirmed he didn't. Another medical professional thought it was possible that if he was taking any sleep medications, he could have been sleepwalking and eating, but Beckinsale's daughter's boyfriend claimed that wasn't the case.

"It's my favorite thing he's ever done and I really like him anyway," Beckinsale concluded of the confusing situation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.