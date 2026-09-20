Kate Beckinsale Sparks Concern by Posting Cryptic Messages on Social Media: 'You Won'
Sept. 20 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Kate Beckinsale raised eyebrows after she posted two very cryptic Instagram posts on Sunday, September 20.
In front of a photo of a road and a rainbow in the sky, the British actress, 53, wrote: "Congratulations. You won. I give up."
Kate Beckinsale's Posts Raised Eyebrows
The Pearl Harbor star also wiped her main Instagram grid, sharing just one post with a black background that simply said: "Bye."
Just hours after her alarming posts, fans took to social media to express their concern over her statements.
"Hoping Kate is safe and surrounded by people who care. Mental health struggles can be heavy compassion and support matter more than speculation," a person wrote on X.
"She's a remarkably talented actress. I hope she's ok," another user added, with someone else saying: "Hopefully she’s OK. Those posts on Kate’s Instagram are enough to have me very concerned."
"Can someone check up on her asap?" one user asked.
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Kate Beckinsale Wiped Her Social Media Grid Clean
"In the off-chance someone who follows me has the ability to check in on Kate Beckinsale, it would probably be a good idea to do that now. I hope this just means she's quitting social media," one person theorized.
Beckinsale also only shared a link in her Instagram bio about English TV presenter Caroline Flack's 2020 suicide.
"Her bio just being a link about Caroline Flack's death is pretty worrying too, I hope she's safe," someone else even tweeted.
The Van Helsing actress' questionable posts comes just weeks after she shared a message about dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Kate Beckinsale Recently Discussed Her PTSD Struggles
In a now-deleted Instagram video she broadcasted earlier this month, Beckinsale noted that people who “have seen or experienced levels of horror, terror, violence” can't escape their distress, but they should be seen as “heroes.”
“A lot of those people become incredibly good at masking it,” she explained. “And it’s sad because they become so good that they get no grace whatsoever.”
She further stated those with PTSD can barely sleep because their dreams are “full of nightmares."
“Anything — smells, sounds, thoughts, feelings — can trigger them into a place that is actually like h---,” the Underworld star said. “It really is true that when you haven’t walked a mile in someone’s shoes — however fancy you think the shoes are — you have absolutely no idea what they might be carrying, masking, dealing with day and night."
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