or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kate Becksinsale
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Beckinsale Sparks Concern by Posting Cryptic Messages on Social Media: 'You Won'

image of Kate Beckinsale
Source: MEGA

Kate Beckinsale shared a couple of alarming posts on Instagram just weeks after wiping her social media grid clean.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 20 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Beckinsale raised eyebrows after she posted two very cryptic Instagram posts on Sunday, September 20.

In front of a photo of a road and a rainbow in the sky, the British actress, 53, wrote: "Congratulations. You won. I give up."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Beckinsale's Posts Raised Eyebrows

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @BBW_BFF/X

Kate Beckinsale's posts fueled fan concern.

The Pearl Harbor star also wiped her main Instagram grid, sharing just one post with a black background that simply said: "Bye."

Just hours after her alarming posts, fans took to social media to express their concern over her statements.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kate Beckinsale
Source: MEGA

'Congratulations. You won. I give up,' Kate Beckinsale wrote in one post.

"Hoping Kate is safe and surrounded by people who care. Mental health struggles can be heavy compassion and support matter more than speculation," a person wrote on X.

"She's a remarkably talented actress. I hope she's ok," another user added, with someone else saying: "Hopefully she’s OK. Those posts on Kate’s Instagram are enough to have me very concerned."

"Can someone check up on her asap?" one user asked.

MORE ON:
Kate Becksinsale

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Beckinsale Wiped Her Social Media Grid Clean

image of Kate Beckinsale
Source: MEGA

Kate Beckinsale previously shared she was suffering with PTSD.

"In the off-chance someone who follows me has the ability to check in on Kate Beckinsale, it would probably be a good idea to do that now. I hope this just means she's quitting social media," one person theorized.

Beckinsale also only shared a link in her Instagram bio about English TV presenter Caroline Flack's 2020 suicide.

"Her bio just being a link about Caroline Flack's death is pretty worrying too, I hope she's safe," someone else even tweeted.

The Van Helsing actress' questionable posts comes just weeks after she shared a message about dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Kate Beckinsale Recently Discussed Her PTSD Struggles

image of Kate Beckinsale
Source: MEGA

The British actress noted people with PTSD become 'incredibly good at masking it.'

In a now-deleted Instagram video she broadcasted earlier this month, Beckinsale noted that people who “have seen or experienced levels of horror, terror, violence” can't escape their distress, but they should be seen as “heroes.”

“A lot of those people become incredibly good at masking it,” she explained. “And it’s sad because they become so good that they get no grace whatsoever.”

She further stated those with PTSD can barely sleep because their dreams are “full of nightmares."

“Anything — smells, sounds, thoughts, feelings — can trigger them into a place that is actually like h---,” the Underworld star said. “It really is true that when you haven’t walked a mile in someone’s shoes — however fancy you think the shoes are — you have absolutely no idea what they might be carrying, masking, dealing with day and night."

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for help.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.