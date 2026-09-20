Kate Beckinsale Sparks Concern by Posting Cryptic Messages on Social Media: 'You Won'

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Kate Beckinsale raised eyebrows after she posted two very cryptic Instagram posts on Sunday, September 20. In front of a photo of a road and a rainbow in the sky, the British actress, 53, wrote: "Congratulations. You won. I give up."

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Kate Beckinsale's Posts Raised Eyebrows

in the off-chance someone who follows me has the ability to check in on Kate Beckinsale, it would probably be a good idea to do that now. I hope this just means she's quitting social media, but pic.twitter.com/fDFaAuevaW — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) September 20, 2026 Source: @BBW_BFF/X Kate Beckinsale's posts fueled fan concern.

The Pearl Harbor star also wiped her main Instagram grid, sharing just one post with a black background that simply said: "Bye." Just hours after her alarming posts, fans took to social media to express their concern over her statements.

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Source: MEGA 'Congratulations. You won. I give up,' Kate Beckinsale wrote in one post.

"Hoping Kate is safe and surrounded by people who care. Mental health struggles can be heavy compassion and support matter more than speculation," a person wrote on X. "She's a remarkably talented actress. I hope she's ok," another user added, with someone else saying: "Hopefully she’s OK. Those posts on Kate’s Instagram are enough to have me very concerned." "Can someone check up on her asap?" one user asked.

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Kate Beckinsale Wiped Her Social Media Grid Clean

Source: MEGA Kate Beckinsale previously shared she was suffering with PTSD.

"In the off-chance someone who follows me has the ability to check in on Kate Beckinsale, it would probably be a good idea to do that now. I hope this just means she's quitting social media," one person theorized. Beckinsale also only shared a link in her Instagram bio about English TV presenter Caroline Flack's 2020 suicide. "Her bio just being a link about Caroline Flack's death is pretty worrying too, I hope she's safe," someone else even tweeted. The Van Helsing actress' questionable posts comes just weeks after she shared a message about dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Kate Beckinsale Recently Discussed Her PTSD Struggles

Source: MEGA The British actress noted people with PTSD become 'incredibly good at masking it.'