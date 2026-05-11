Kate Gosselin Reveals 'Scary Twist' to Sextuplets' 22nd Birthday as Terrifying Crash Leaves Car Totaled

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Kate Gosselin celebrated her sextuplets over the weekend, but the milestone took a frightening turn after a terrifying car crash. The Jon & Kate Plus Eight star, 51, took fans along as she celebrated her kids Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel’s 22nd birthday and Mother's Day in a video posted to her TikTok on Monday, May 11.

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Kate Gosselin Revealed 'Scary Twist' to Sextuplets' 22nd Birthday

Source: @kategosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin revealed she and her daughter Leah Gosselin were involved in a car accident over the weekend.

The clip began with the mom-of-eight being picked up from the airport in a black SUV by her daughter Leah, who turned 22 on May 10. Though the video began on an upbeat note, it suddenly cut to the vehicle pulled over on the side of the freeway, with its front end completely smashed in. "Unfortunately, the trip started out rough," Kate wrote as a caption. "Fortunately, Leah and I are uninjured. Her car did not fair so well ... It's totaled."

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Kate Gosselin Marked Sextuplets' 22nd Birthday

Source: @kategosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin said her daughter's car was totaled in the accident.

Despite the frightening beginning to their weekend, their festivities continued, with the reality TV alum writing, "But as they say, the show must go on ... we had a birthday to celebrate." The next shot featured Kate at a steak dinner with her four kids, noting that Hannah and Colin were not present. In another mishap, Kate's homemade cake, which she's been making for more than 20 years, also didn't turn out as she'd hoped. "Not even baker Leah could fix it," Kate wrote. "We even made a second one ... Nope!"

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Kate Gosselin Showed Off Mother's Day Celebration

Source: @kategosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin's kids, Hannah Gosselin and Colin Gosselin, were absent from the festivities.

The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star and her children ended the weekend by celebrating Mother's Day. Kate showed off a fill-in-the-blank journal titled, "Just a Few Things I love About You, Mom," and said it was the "best gift" her kids had ever given her.

Fans Reacted to Kate Gosselin's Terrifying Car Crash

Source: @kategosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin ended her kid's birthday weekend by celebrating Mother's Day.