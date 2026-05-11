Kate Gosselin Reveals 'Scary Twist' to Sextuplets' 22nd Birthday as Terrifying Crash Leaves Car Totaled
May 11 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Kate Gosselin celebrated her sextuplets over the weekend, but the milestone took a frightening turn after a terrifying car crash.
The Jon & Kate Plus Eight star, 51, took fans along as she celebrated her kids Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel’s 22nd birthday and Mother's Day in a video posted to her TikTok on Monday, May 11.
Kate Gosselin Revealed 'Scary Twist' to Sextuplets' 22nd Birthday
The clip began with the mom-of-eight being picked up from the airport in a black SUV by her daughter Leah, who turned 22 on May 10.
Though the video began on an upbeat note, it suddenly cut to the vehicle pulled over on the side of the freeway, with its front end completely smashed in.
"Unfortunately, the trip started out rough," Kate wrote as a caption. "Fortunately, Leah and I are uninjured. Her car did not fair so well ... It's totaled."
Kate Gosselin Marked Sextuplets' 22nd Birthday
Despite the frightening beginning to their weekend, their festivities continued, with the reality TV alum writing, "But as they say, the show must go on ... we had a birthday to celebrate."
The next shot featured Kate at a steak dinner with her four kids, noting that Hannah and Colin were not present. In another mishap, Kate's homemade cake, which she's been making for more than 20 years, also didn't turn out as she'd hoped.
"Not even baker Leah could fix it," Kate wrote. "We even made a second one ... Nope!"
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Kate Gosselin Showed Off Mother's Day Celebration
The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star and her children ended the weekend by celebrating Mother's Day.
Kate showed off a fill-in-the-blank journal titled, "Just a Few Things I love About You, Mom," and said it was the "best gift" her kids had ever given her.
Fans Reacted to Kate Gosselin's Terrifying Car Crash
"To say it was eventful would be an understatement," she captioned the post, which sparked many reactions from her fans.
"Glad you and Leah are okay! Looks like a great weekend otherwise. Your children are beautiful! 🌺🩷🌷," one follower wrote, while a second added, "Oh my goodness, how scary! I'm so glad everyone is safe! Nothing better than hanging out with your adult children 🤍 Happy Mother's Day 💐."
"Oh wow! Glad everyone is okay, sorry about her car! They have grown up😭😭. Hope you had the best Mother's Day," a third added.