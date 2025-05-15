Hannah Gosselin Says Filming 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' Drove Her Parents 'Further From Each Other'

Hannah Gosselin is opening up about the emotional toll of growing up on reality TV, revealing that her parents' marriage unraveled further under the spotlight of Jon & Kate Plus 8.

"[Filming] made my siblings and I closer to each other, even though it made my parents further from each other," the now 21-year-old told a news outlet in an interview published May 14.

While she remains close with siblings Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, Hannah admitted it's painful to revisit old footage. "It's hard to go back and watch my parents argue," she said.