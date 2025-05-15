Hannah Gosselin Says Filming 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' Drove Her Parents 'Further From Each Other'
Hannah Gosselin is opening up about the emotional toll of growing up on reality TV, revealing that her parents' marriage unraveled further under the spotlight of Jon & Kate Plus 8.
"[Filming] made my siblings and I closer to each other, even though it made my parents further from each other," the now 21-year-old told a news outlet in an interview published May 14.
While she remains close with siblings Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, Hannah admitted it's painful to revisit old footage. "It's hard to go back and watch my parents argue," she said.
The family rose to fame after appearing in TLC specials Surviving Sextuplets and Twins (2006) and One Year Later (2007), which led to the long-running Jon & Kate Plus 8 (2007–2017). Hannah recalled how normalized the constant filming felt. "You're always surrounded," she said. "The film crew was there 24/7."
After a decade of marriage, Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin divorced in 2009. Kate initially had full custody of their eight children. Jon and Kate also share twins Madelyn and Cara, who were born in 2000.
Hannah and her sextuplet siblings — Alexis, Collin, Aaden, Leah and Jo — were born four years later.
Controversy erupted in 2016 when she placed Collin, then 11 or 12, in a facility due to behavioral issues. Two years later, Collin and Hannah moved in with Jon.
Collin later shared his side in a July 2023 episode of Dark Side of the 2000s on Vice TV, claiming that he was abused by the matriarch. "I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and her frustration on," he said. "It was just kind of me… I was in the way."
In the Teen Vogue interview, Hannah also delved into being raised into a packed household, adding that she decided to live with her dad because they were closer.
"It’s a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there’s not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent. I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent," she said.
Hannah also confirmed her brother's isolation. "He would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times," she said. "I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable."
In response, Kate issued a statement on Instagram calling Collin "a very troubled young man" with a "history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies." She said she and the other children have been estranged from him for years.