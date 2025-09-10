or
Kate Gosselin Admits Sextuplet Pregnancy Still Impacts Her Body Today: 'Never Been Right'

Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin got real about how her body’s 'never been right' after her pregnancy and revealed a 'really weird' experience that happened after giving birth.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Kate Gosselin got real about how her body’s “never been right” after being pregnant with sextuplets.

“When I was pregnant with them, my stomach was squished up here, like one inch. You can see it on an ultrasound," Gosselin, 50, explained in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, September 9. "And my bladder was squished way down here, compressed the whole time with baby weight. Compressed, compressed, compressed."

Kate Gosselin Revealed Her Body Has 'Never Been Right' After Pregnancy

Photo of Kate Gosselin was married from 1999 to 2009.
Source: @kategosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin was married from 1999 to 2009.

Kate was married to Jon Gosselin from 1999 and 2009 and became the parent of eight children during their 10-year marriage. The pair first welcomed twin girls, Mady and Cara, in 2000, and later welcomed their sextuplets — Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel — four years later. The couple’s twin daughters are 24, while the sextuplets are 21.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum explained that during her C-section while delivering the sextuplets, they had to put in “a full-length catheter in.”

Kate Gosselin Felt Pain After Delivery

Photo of Kate Gosselin's pain only continued to escalate after giving birth.
Source: @kategosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin's pain only continued to escalate after giving birth.

“I think they went to remove it maybe like the next day. And all day I could not pee. And I had this pain that kept growing and growing and I was in horrible pain. I was nauseous, my stomach hurt,” she recounted.

The pain only continued to escalate, and the doctor ordered a Foley catheter, which is a tube used to help the bladder drain urine.

MORE ON:
Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin Received a Catheter

Photo of Kate Gosselin revealed her bladder never returned to its pre-pregnancy form.
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin revealed her bladder never returned to its pre-pregnancy form.

“And it filled one and a half times. Which a Foley catheter bag is huge,” she explained. “And they obviously left the catheter in. Turns out that my bladder was so compressed that it lost its ability to do what a bladder is supposed to do. It’s a muscle and it lost its elasticity or whatever. So I took the catheter home, I kept it."

The reality TV alum explained that after the catheter was removed a week later, her bladder never returned to its pre-pregnancy form.

"Ever since then, my bladder has never been right. It has never been right," Kate said. "I can’t exactly explain it, or put my finger on it. But it just is very different after that."

Kate Gosselin's Bladder Has 'Never Been Right'

Photo of Kate Gosselin revealed another 'really weird' thing that happened after delivering the sextuplets.
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin revealed another 'really weird' thing that happened after delivering the sextuplets.

In addition, the mom-of-eight revealed another “really weird” thing that happened to her, explaining that a “chunk of something came out.”

“I kept it because back then I couldn’t take a picture and send it to my doctor. And he said, ‘Come in right away,’" she recounted. "And it turns out there were pieces of placenta left in me, which could be a horrific infection," she explained. "I think he put me on antibiotics and after that I was fine. But he went in and dug around, for lack of a better word and got those."

