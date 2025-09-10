NEWS Kate Gosselin Admits Sextuplet Pregnancy Still Impacts Her Body Today: 'Never Been Right' Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin got real about how her body’s 'never been right' after her pregnancy and revealed a 'really weird' experience that happened after giving birth. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 10 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Kate Gosselin got real about how her body’s “never been right” after being pregnant with sextuplets. “When I was pregnant with them, my stomach was squished up here, like one inch. You can see it on an ultrasound," Gosselin, 50, explained in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, September 9. "And my bladder was squished way down here, compressed the whole time with baby weight. Compressed, compressed, compressed."

Kate Gosselin Revealed Her Body Has 'Never Been Right' After Pregnancy

Source: @kategosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin was married from 1999 to 2009.

Kate was married to Jon Gosselin from 1999 and 2009 and became the parent of eight children during their 10-year marriage. The pair first welcomed twin girls, Mady and Cara, in 2000, and later welcomed their sextuplets — Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel — four years later. The couple’s twin daughters are 24, while the sextuplets are 21. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum explained that during her C-section while delivering the sextuplets, they had to put in “a full-length catheter in.”

Kate Gosselin Felt Pain After Delivery

Source: @kategosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin's pain only continued to escalate after giving birth.

“I think they went to remove it maybe like the next day. And all day I could not pee. And I had this pain that kept growing and growing and I was in horrible pain. I was nauseous, my stomach hurt,” she recounted. The pain only continued to escalate, and the doctor ordered a Foley catheter, which is a tube used to help the bladder drain urine.

Kate Gosselin Received a Catheter

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin revealed her bladder never returned to its pre-pregnancy form.

“And it filled one and a half times. Which a Foley catheter bag is huge,” she explained. “And they obviously left the catheter in. Turns out that my bladder was so compressed that it lost its ability to do what a bladder is supposed to do. It’s a muscle and it lost its elasticity or whatever. So I took the catheter home, I kept it." The reality TV alum explained that after the catheter was removed a week later, her bladder never returned to its pre-pregnancy form. "Ever since then, my bladder has never been right. It has never been right," Kate said. "I can’t exactly explain it, or put my finger on it. But it just is very different after that."

Kate Gosselin's Bladder Has 'Never Been Right'

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin revealed another 'really weird' thing that happened after delivering the sextuplets.