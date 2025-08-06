Kate Gosselin Reveals Her Kids Are 'Watching Jon & Kate Plus 8 With Their Friends!'
Kate Gosselin is stepping into a new era, joining TikTok to share her journey as a proud dog mom and reflecting on her family's past.
The former reality star recently revealed in a TikTok comment that her kids are now revisiting their early years by watching episodes of Jon & Kate Plus 8 with their friends and partners.
"Yes! My adult kids are now watching our show with their friends/bf and gfs!" Gosselin said. "Isn't that cute?"
This fun revelation comes on the heels of Gosselin's move to TikTok, where she showcases videos of her two German shepherd dogs and nostalgic glimpses into her life. Officially joining the platform in July, the 50-year-old nurse and TLC alum dubbed it her "German shepherd dog mom era."
In her first TikTok video, she confirmed her identity, stating, "There's gonna be a lot of dogs on it. And kids, but mostly dogs and me."
She added with a laugh, "Is that how they say it? You know what I mean. Anyway, it's me. Just wanted to let you know."
As Gosselin shares her dog-centric content, she also delves into her family life, including moments with her eight children — 24-year-old twins Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin and 21-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel.
In a recent "getting ready with me" video, she talked about her dogs while applying makeup, and responded to fans discussing her personal growth.
- Kate Gosselin Spotted For The First Time In Three Years After Reportedly Returning To Nursing Career
- Ex-Reality TV Star Kate Gosselin Cherishes Privacy as She Celebrates 50th Birthday
- Kate Gosselin Makes Rare Public Outing In North Carolina After Ex-Husband Jon Claims She 'Alienated' Him From Their Kids
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kate has actively engaged with her TikTok audience, with one user noting her positive transformation.
"Your observations are correct. And yes, I am healing and growing every day. Thank goodness," she responded.
Kate has been nostalgic beyond TikTok, recently reminiscing about a family vacation during her stint on Dancing With the Stars.
Sharing photos from their 2010 trip to Disneyland, she wrote, "Ah the good old days. We had a great time! Enjoy these old gems ❤️."
Reflecting on her childhood experiences, Kate's daughter Hannah spoke candidly in a Teen Vogue profile earlier this year, sharing that filming the show "made my siblings and I closer to each other, even though it made my parents further from each other."
However, she admitted, "It's hard to go back and watch my parents argue."