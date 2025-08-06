REALITY TV NEWS Kate Gosselin Reveals Her Kids Are 'Watching Jon & Kate Plus 8 With Their Friends!' Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram; @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin shared that her grown-up kids are now watching 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' with friends as she embraces her new life on TikTok. OK! Staff Aug. 6 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin is stepping into a new era, joining TikTok to share her journey as a proud dog mom and reflecting on her family's past. The former reality star recently revealed in a TikTok comment that her kids are now revisiting their early years by watching episodes of Jon & Kate Plus 8 with their friends and partners. "Yes! My adult kids are now watching our show with their friends/bf and gfs!" Gosselin said. "Isn't that cute?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin officially joined TikTok in July.

Article continues below advertisement

This fun revelation comes on the heels of Gosselin's move to TikTok, where she showcases videos of her two German shepherd dogs and nostalgic glimpses into her life. Officially joining the platform in July, the 50-year-old nurse and TLC alum dubbed it her "German shepherd dog mom era." In her first TikTok video, she confirmed her identity, stating, "There's gonna be a lot of dogs on it. And kids, but mostly dogs and me." She added with a laugh, "Is that how they say it? You know what I mean. Anyway, it's me. Just wanted to let you know."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

As Gosselin shares her dog-centric content, she also delves into her family life, including moments with her eight children — 24-year-old twins Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin and 21-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel. In a recent "getting ready with me" video, she talked about her dogs while applying makeup, and responded to fans discussing her personal growth.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Kate Gosselin said her TikTok account will feature 'mostly dogs and me.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate has actively engaged with her TikTok audience, with one user noting her positive transformation. "Your observations are correct. And yes, I am healing and growing every day. Thank goodness," she responded.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin said she is 'healing and growing every day.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kate has been nostalgic beyond TikTok, recently reminiscing about a family vacation during her stint on Dancing With the Stars. Sharing photos from their 2010 trip to Disneyland, she wrote, "Ah the good old days. We had a great time! Enjoy these old gems ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin recently shared Disneyland vacation photos from 2010 with her children.