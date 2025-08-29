NEWS Kate Hudson Shows Off Chiseled Abs in Tiny Blue Bikini on Sunny Getaway: See the Stunning Photos Source: MEGA; @katehudson/Instagram Actress Kate Hudson showed off her sculpted midsection and slim physique in a tiny, blue bikini while on a sunny summer getaway with family. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 29 2025, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Kate Hudson is making a statement! “So long sweet summer ☀️,” Hudson, 46, captured a carousel of sizzling snaps via Instagram on Thursday, August 28. The photo series began with the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress strutting confidently as she showed off her sculpted midsection in a blue bikini. Color coordinating the string bikini top with a pair of blue-striped pants, she completed the look with white sneakers and a mesh beach bag.

Kate Hudson Showed Off Her Snatched Physique

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson's snatched midsection was on full display.

In another steamy style, Hudson wore a sparkly white bikini and channeled boho chic with a white, see-through frayed cover-up. Along with the beach days, the actress shared sweet moments with two of her kids, daughter Rani Rose and son Ryder Robinson, music festival nights and fun-filled food outings with friends. “You look stunning as always! You were my idol when I was a kid. I would watch your movies repeatedly,” one fan wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, another user added, “You are just the most naturally gorgeous looking girl ever.” “What a great family togetherness,” a third quipped.

Kate Hudson Showed Off Her Summer

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson's second look consisted of a white bikini.

Hudson has been living her best life all summer. Just last month, the actress gave fans an inside look at her and fiancé Danny Fujikawa's relationship as they explored Italy. “Roma 🤌🇮🇹❤️,” she captioned the post on July 10. The upload documented several candid moments with her daughter, 6, and Fujikawa, 39, as the trio indulged in traditional cuisine and soaked up all the vacation vibes.

Hudson and Fujikawa Have Been Engaged Since 2021

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson shared several moments from her summer, including a day on the water.

Hudson and Fujikawa sparked their relationship in 2017, welcoming their daughter only one year later in 2018. The Mother’s Day actress is also mom to two sons from previous relationships: Ryder, 21, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 13, from her former engagement to Matt Bellamy. Fujikawa and Hudson have been engaged since 2021, but have yet to make it down the aisle. Hudson teased earlier this year that she’s in no rush to get married, admitting it may never even happen.

Kate Hudson Admits She May Never Get Married

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson likes the idea of possibly being engaged 'forever.'