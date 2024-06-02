Kate Hudson Is Mom Goals: Inside the Actress' Sweetest Moments With Her 3 Kids Ryder, Bingham and Rani: Photos
Kate Hudson's kids can list 10 things they love about her!
The actress, 45, has three kids, Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani, 5, whom she never fails to show off on Instagram.
The Almost Famous alum shares each of her children with a different father, as she first welcomed Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, then had Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and lastly welcomed Rani with current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
Despite each child having a separate patriarch, the star and her kiddos all seem to be as close as ever.
On Monday, May 27, the mother-of-three shared images alongside her daughter while they celebrated Memorial Day together.
"Long weekend joy ✌️☀️🌊," she penned alongside the snaps of herself and the youngster in all-white ensembles. The mother-daughter duo seemed to be having a picnic as they were surrounded by plates of food while sitting on a blanket in the backyard.
In another picture from the carousel, Rani can be seen cooling off under the umbrella with her dad, whom Kate has been dating since 2016.
On April 20, the matriarch uploaded a still of herself, Rani and Bingham as they cuddled up in her bed for her birthday.
Kate, who turned 45 years old on April 19, penned, "A perfect day from start to finish ☀️✨ Thank you for all the wishes yesterday for my birthday! I got all the fuzzy feels ❤️🙏."
"Best way to celebrate your birthday is close with your beautiful children," one fan gushed about the trio, while another claimed, "Your son is your twin!!!!"
A few weeks before, Kate celebrated Spring by sharing a series of snaps with her mini-me.
In one photo, Rani and the blonde beauty seemed to be playing guitar together. "Spring so far with my 🐣💛☀️⛳️🌸," Kate penned.
The family appeared to all get together last summer when they took a vacation to Sicily.
One still from the trip featured Ryder — who's been dating Iris Apatow, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann — and Bingham as they enjoyed some piña coladas by the water.
Other images displayed the boys climbing along the cliffs by the water at the gorgeous sun-soaked beach.
Last year on Mother's Day, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star showed how she spent her special day with all three of her children.
The foursome all hugged each other while cozying up in the pajamas as they grinned for the camera.