Kate Hudson Is Mom Goals: Inside the Actress' Sweetest Moments With Her 3 Kids Ryder, Bingham and Rani: Photos

Kate Hudson's kids can list 10 things they love about her!

The actress, 45, has three kids, Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani, 5, whom she never fails to show off on Instagram.

The Almost Famous alum shares each of her children with a different father, as she first welcomed Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, then had Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and lastly welcomed Rani with current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Despite each child having a separate patriarch, the star and her kiddos all seem to be as close as ever.