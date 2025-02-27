NEWS Stunning Kate Hudson Rocks Black Gown With Plunging Neckline to 'Running Point' Event: Photos Source: The Paley Center for Media Kate Hudson stole the spotlight at the Paley Museum on Wednesday, February 26.

Kate Hudson looked like a dream when she graced the red carpet at the Paley Museum on Wednesday, February 26. The star came out for the NYC screening and cast Q&A for her new Netflix series Running Point, which also stars Brenda Song and Justin Theroux.

Source: The Paley Center for Media Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in a black gown while attending an event for her new show 'Running Point.'

For the fun night, the blonde beauty, 45, donned a sleeveless black gown that featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs at the waist. The Hollywood star wore her hair down in a straight style and wore a pair of black statement earrings and heels to go with the frock. The role — in which Hudson plays the new president of an NBA team — is loosely based on the life of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who is an executive producer of the show and a real-life friend to Hudson.

Source: The Paley Center for Media Hudson, who also posed with her costars, wore black accessories with her dress.

"She was somebody that I’ve known since she was a teenager because her parents used to bring her to the L.A. Kings hockey games when I was managing the Forum, so I used to take her around," Buss, 63, told The Hollywood Reporter of the actress. "I knew she would understand the backstage of it all and what goes on with a sports team because she understands sports."

Source: The Paley Center for Media The actress' character is loosely based off of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

The mom-of-three raved Buss has "such a great sense of humor," and she's grateful Buss "approved" of her taking the gig. "She really gave us all this license to have fun," Hudson shared. The show is one of very few television roles for the Almost Famous star, who recently explained to Harper's Bazaar why she's picky about taking on comedy.

Source: The Paley Center for Media The mom-of-three called her show 'the kind of comedy I love.'

"I don’t do much comedy unless I feel really safe with the people who are doing it, who I know are promising me what they’re going to deliver," she explained. "I find a lot of times that people get nervous about comedy, they get scared to do it, and then they water it down. That always makes me really nervous because I’ve been in situations where that hasn’t always worked out the way that I had hoped, and it doesn’t feel great." "It’s kind of like a bait-and-switch," the Fabletics co-founder explained. "You go into something thinking you’re going to make it one way, and then they pull back on you."