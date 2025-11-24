Kate Hudson Goes Nearly Naked in Just a Tiny Towel: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson is not afraid to show off some skin. The actress made that very apparent in her latest Instagram carousel on Sunday, November 23, as she could be seen stripping down to nothing but a towel. "36 hours in Berlin 💫," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katehudson/instagram Kate Hudson stripped down nothing but a towel while in Berlin, Germany.

In the towel shot, Hudson looked as if she might have just come from a spa session. The mom-of-three, 46, wore the white towel wrapped around her loosely, revealing most of her back. Hudson also showcased her svelte back in a sheer blue dress at the Berlin premiere of the new movie, Song Sung Blue, on Wednesday, November 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katehudson/instagram Kate Hudson showed off some skin.

Other photos in Hudson's Instagram post featured her lounging in her hotel room dressed in just a fuzzy bathrobe, as well as modeling a chic green outfit for press alongside costar Hugh Jackman. Song Sung Blue follows the true story of husband and wife, Mike and Claire Sardina, as they form a successful Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder. According to Variety, some are referring to Hudson's role as her "comeback," but she told the outlet, "I don’t like reading anything because it makes me anxious."

Article continues below advertisement

How Kate Hudson Connected With Hugh Jackson for 'Song Sung Blue'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @katehudson/instagram Kate Hudson stars alongside Hugh Jackman in 'Song Sung Blue.'

The Running Point star also shared how she and Jackman made sure their romantic chemistry was on point for the film. "I knew the movie wouldn’t work if people didn’t believe the love story," she declared, expressing her concern. "I told Hugh, ‘I’m super tactile. We need to really get to know each other and find this intimacy," she explained, before revealing, "The first thing we did was sing. It came really easy."

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's Love

Source: mega Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa made their public debut in May 2017.

In terms of her real life love, Hudson got engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa in September 2021 — but the couple has yet to tie the knot. Though they do share a daughter, Rani Rose, who celebrated her 7th birthday last month. Speaking about her extended engagement to Fujikawa on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, she shared, "I like the idea of being engaged forever."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The couple share a 7-year-old daughter, Rani Rose.