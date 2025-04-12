or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kate Hudson
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bikini-Clad Kate Hudson Twins With Daughter Rani as They Enjoy Sweet Hot Tub Moment: Photos

photo of Kate Hudson, Rani Rose and Danny Fujikawa
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Though the actress has three kids, she only shares one child with her fiancé.

By:

April 12 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson looked stunning in her Instagram post from Thursday, April 10. The Running Point actress shared a slew of photos of herself and her loved ones, including a bikini-clad twinning moment with her daughter, Rani Rose, 6.

Her first picture featured a family moment in the hot tub as Rani and the star’s fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, posed by her side. While Hudson and her daughter wore matching black bathing suits, all three of them sported similar sun hats.

Article continues below advertisement
bikini clad kate hudson daughter rani hot tub photos
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson and her youngest child, Rani Rose, matched in black bikinis as they enjoyed a cute moment in the hot tub.

Article continues below advertisement

“In case you're wondering what it looks like inside my camera roll,” she captioned her 10-photo montage.

Hudson shared a couple of pictures from a recent Lakers game. She was even given a jersey with her name on it from the Los Angeles-based NBA team.

The 45-year-old, of course, added a few selfies in the mix. One of which featured Hudson in a silver sequined gown with a deep, plunging neckline. She also shared a Polaroid photograph of herself in full glam and a luxurious white dress.

Article continues below advertisement
bikini clad kate hudson daughter rani rose hot tub
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

The 'Almost Famous' star shared a video of herself shuffle dancing.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of her photo dump, the Bride Wars actress included a video of herself dancing. Though it took a moment for the star to get the move just right, she eventually nailed the shuffle.

Hudson’s Instagram post prompted comments from many fans who thought her recent moments were “really cute.” Fellow celebrities Kathy Hilton, Larsa Pippen and more also left positive thoughts for the star.

MORE ON:
Kate Hudson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
bikini clad kate hudson daughter rani hot tub
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson joked with her brother, Oliver Hudson, in the comments of her Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Her brother, Oliver Hudson, left a response of his own. “I’m not in here… ya know with all your inappropriate nudity posting and the exclusion of The Hudson Express… I'm over us,” he wrote.

Kate replied with sarcasm: “You are loved… by mom.”

Though the actress has six siblings, only she and the Grown Ups 2 actor share Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson as their biological parents. A source close to the family told Life & Style that Kate and her iconic mom have a strong bond.

Article continues below advertisement
bikini clad kate hudson twins daughter rani hot tub
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

The actress comes from a blended family and also has one of her own.

“They have a very special relationship. [Kate] Hudson has modeled her life after Hawn’s in so many ways, from her career to her lifestyle choices. Kate says Goldie always taught her to follow her heart and to believe in herself, even when others doubted her,” the insider revealed.

Kate, who comes from a blended family, also has one of her own. Her firstborn, Ryder, 21, she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. She also welcomed Bingham, 13, with her former fiancé, Matt Bellamy.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.