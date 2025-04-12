Bikini-Clad Kate Hudson Twins With Daughter Rani as They Enjoy Sweet Hot Tub Moment: Photos
Kate Hudson looked stunning in her Instagram post from Thursday, April 10. The Running Point actress shared a slew of photos of herself and her loved ones, including a bikini-clad twinning moment with her daughter, Rani Rose, 6.
Her first picture featured a family moment in the hot tub as Rani and the star’s fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, posed by her side. While Hudson and her daughter wore matching black bathing suits, all three of them sported similar sun hats.
“In case you're wondering what it looks like inside my camera roll,” she captioned her 10-photo montage.
Hudson shared a couple of pictures from a recent Lakers game. She was even given a jersey with her name on it from the Los Angeles-based NBA team.
The 45-year-old, of course, added a few selfies in the mix. One of which featured Hudson in a silver sequined gown with a deep, plunging neckline. She also shared a Polaroid photograph of herself in full glam and a luxurious white dress.
At the end of her photo dump, the Bride Wars actress included a video of herself dancing. Though it took a moment for the star to get the move just right, she eventually nailed the shuffle.
Hudson’s Instagram post prompted comments from many fans who thought her recent moments were “really cute.” Fellow celebrities Kathy Hilton, Larsa Pippen and more also left positive thoughts for the star.
Her brother, Oliver Hudson, left a response of his own. “I’m not in here… ya know with all your inappropriate nudity posting and the exclusion of The Hudson Express… I'm over us,” he wrote.
Kate replied with sarcasm: “You are loved… by mom.”
Though the actress has six siblings, only she and the Grown Ups 2 actor share Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson as their biological parents. A source close to the family told Life & Style that Kate and her iconic mom have a strong bond.
“They have a very special relationship. [Kate] Hudson has modeled her life after Hawn’s in so many ways, from her career to her lifestyle choices. Kate says Goldie always taught her to follow her heart and to believe in herself, even when others doubted her,” the insider revealed.
Kate, who comes from a blended family, also has one of her own. Her firstborn, Ryder, 21, she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. She also welcomed Bingham, 13, with her former fiancé, Matt Bellamy.