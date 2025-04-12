Bikini-Clad Kate Hudson Twins With Daughter Rani as They Enjoy Sweet Hot Tub Moment: Photos

Kate Hudson looked stunning in her Instagram post from Thursday, April 10. The Running Point actress shared a slew of photos of herself and her loved ones, including a bikini-clad twinning moment with her daughter, Rani Rose, 6.

Her first picture featured a family moment in the hot tub as Rani and the star’s fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, posed by her side. While Hudson and her daughter wore matching black bathing suits, all three of them sported similar sun hats.