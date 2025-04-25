Kate Hudson, 46, Sizzles in Yellow Bikini as She Celebrates Her Birthday With Family and Friends: Photos
Kate Hudson celebrated in style as she turned 46 years old!
The Almost Famous actress shared a slew of photos on her Instagram as she welcomed another year around the sun. Notably, Hudson posed in a yellow strapless bikini with a bohemian sarong around her waist. The star even shared the spotlight in her photo with a pup, whom she carried in a designer handbag.
As Hudson blew out the candles on her decadent cake, she was surrounded by loved ones, including her stepfather and actor, Kurt Russell, who looked adoringly at the blonde babe.
The actress spent the day poolside, where her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, was snug with a group of youngsters as they swam.
Hudson shared plenty of photos, including a table full of wine and, of course, a selfie with a beverage in hand.
Though she sizzled in her yellow bikini, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress changed up her outfit throughout her birthday gathering. For dinner, Hudson wore a matching set consisting of a crop top and chic pants. She styled her iconic blonde locks in an updo and stayed casual with a pair of flip-flops.
Being close to Easter, Hudson’s birthday celebration included a visit from the Easter bunny, who helped organize an egg hunt for the young children.
Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, was also in attendance. She shared a cute picture of herself with the Grown Ups 2 actor as they were posted up next to the pool.
Earlier this month, Kate stunned in a bikini with her daughter, Rani Rose, 6, who she twinned with in the black bathing suit. Danny was also featured in the image of Kate and her kin in the hot tub.
Though Kate and her fiancé have been engaged for almost four years, she revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show in March that she likes “the concept of freedom,” as she discussed why she hasn’t married Danny yet.
“I like the idea of being engaged forever,” Kate shared. “I was raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never signed a contract, and they’ve been engaged since I was 7.”
“I just don’t have the same, ‘Oh, my god, I’m gonna get married and I can’t wait for the party.’ It’s the opposite,” she said as she compared her first marriage to her now-relationship. “I’m like, ‘OK, I have to plan it and then it’s going to cost so much money.’”