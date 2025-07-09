Kate Middleton and Brigitte Macron's Warm Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader
Kate Middleton and Brigitte Macron had a viral encounter at the Royal Air Force Northolt in London on Tuesday, July 8.
While the latter snubbed her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, by refusing to allow him to help her off an aircraft’s steps, Brigitte’s correspondence with the Princess of Wales was far from brutish.
According to expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman, the First Lady of France complimented Kate, telling her, “You look great,” adding it was “so good” to see her.
Royal Couple Meets With French President and First Lady
Standing beside the red carpet and grounded jet, Kate wore a classic pink blazer from Christian Dior, pairing it with a tulle midi skirt and a matching flat-brimmed hat. Meanwhile, Brigitte donned a conservative all-white ensemble.
The Princess of Wales met the First Couple of France alongside her husband, Prince William, who exchanged a firm handshake with Emmanuel.
As Emmanuel air-kissed Kate’s hand, he told the royal couple, “Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you… It’s good to see you,” the lip reader told an outlet.
Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis
Brigitte’s kind words over Kate’s appearance come months after the royal princess confirmed she was cancer-free. Kate announced her diagnosis in March 2024 and underwent abdominal surgery two months before she publicly addressed her health.
Kate completed her chemotherapy treatment in September of that year and announced she no longer had cancer in January 2025.
Kate Middleton Says Cancer Journey Is 'Really, Really Difficult'
Now in remission, the Princess of Wales recently discussed how she is handling her health, saying it has been a “really, really difficult” process.
“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment,” she explained at Colchester Hospital in Essex earlier this July during a visit with staff and patients. “Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually [that’s not the case].”
Kate Middleton Describes Cancer as a 'Roller Coaster'
Despite the 43-year-old being well on her way to a full recovery, the mom-of-three noted she was unable “to function normally at home” as she “perhaps once used to.”
Kate elaborated that having the proper care team has its benefits, saying, “[Having] someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment… is really valuable.”
She emphasized that finding a “new normal takes time,” adding, “It’s a roller coaster; it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times.”