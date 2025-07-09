Kate Middleton and Brigitte Macron's Warm Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader

Kate Middleton and Brigitte Macron had a viral encounter at the Royal Air Force Northolt in London on Tuesday, July 8.

While the latter snubbed her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, by refusing to allow him to help her off an aircraft’s steps, Brigitte’s correspondence with the Princess of Wales was far from brutish.

According to expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman, the First Lady of France complimented Kate, telling her, “You look great,” adding it was “so good” to see her.