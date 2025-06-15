Everything to Know About Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's Relationship After the Viral Slap Incident

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's love story began in the 1990s.

They met at Lycée La Providence, a private Catholic school in France, where the then-15-year-old Emmanuel was a student. Brigitte, who was 39 years old at the time, was working as a drama teacher.

Emmanuel's parents initially thought he was dating Brigitte's daughter Laurence. However, they later discovered the truth, leading them to send him to a boarding school.

"My mother, who would never have tolerated such a situation for her own children, showed herself to be much more open and tolerant with regard to her grandchildren's love affairs," Emmanuel's mother, Francoise Nogues-Macron, said of the president's maternal grandmother.

The two kept in touch in the years that followed, though they had to wait a decade before exchanging vows.