Kate Middleton Marks Cancer Recovery With Inspiring 24-Hour Mountain Challenge
June 29 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton shared a personal update on her cancer recovery after finishing the National Three Peaks Challenge. She took on the 24-hour trek to support people affected by cancer.
In a post shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, Middleton reflected on the experience, writing, "Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear."
She continued, "What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually."
Over the weekend, Middleton climbed the highest peaks in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours, taking on one of Britain's toughest endurance challenges.
The trek covered roughly 23 miles and more than 10,000 feet of elevation.
Middleton, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and later announced she was in remission, said the challenge was about more than physical strength.
Kate Middleton Discusses How Cancer Affects Every Aspect of Life
Middleton opened up about the lasting effects of cancer, noting that the journey doesn't end when treatment does.
She remarked, "The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts."
The 44-year-old said cancer affects more than the body. It changes how people think, feel, and live each day, and it also affects their families and caregivers.
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She added, "I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."
The Princess of Wales revealed the challenge helped highlight the challenges many people face after cancer treatment.
Kate Middleton Champions Holistic Care During Cancer Recovery
Middleton took the opportunity to showcase the importance of holistic therapies alongside medical treatment.
She stated, "Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time," stressing that healing encompasses more than just physical care.
The challenge also benefited the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which funds programs for people living with and beyond cancer. And the cause is especially meaningful to Middleton after her own health experience.
Prince William Continues to Stand by Princess Kate Middleton's Side
Middleton has continued to receive steadfast support from her husband, Prince William, throughout her recovery.
The couple has stayed strong together, with William previously sharing insights about their family's challenging journey during a rare guest appearance on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy for Apple TV.
While exploring Windsor Castle and enjoying a pint with the actor, the Prince of Wales confessed that 2024 has been "the hardest year I've ever had," referencing the time when both his wife and his father, King Charles III, were battling cancer.