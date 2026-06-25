Kate Middleton Quietly Meets With Melinda French Gates at Windsor Castle After Bill Gates' Epstein Testimony
June 25 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
In a quiet moment that emphasizes the growing intersection of royal patronage and global philanthropy, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, recently hosted Melinda French Gates for a private engagement at Windsor Castle.
The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, June 23, brought together two prominent figures committed to advancing social change.
According to the official Court Circular, the royal family's public record of royal engagements, the pair convened to discuss matters related to the initiatives they support.
"The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning received Ms. Melinda French Gates (Founder, Pivotal) at Windsor Castle," Kensington Palace confirmed in an official statement.
Middleton met with French Gates in her capacity as joint patron of the Royal Foundation, the charitable organization she established alongside Prince William.
The foundation, founded in 2009, has built its mission around four core competencies: wildlife conservation, early childhood development, homelessness and mental health awareness.
Royal Meeting on Philanthropy
French Gates arrived at the castle representing Pivotal, the organization she established to drive social progress on behalf of women and families globally.
Since its founding in 2015, Pivotal has worked to advance its mission through a multifaceted approach combining philanthropic grants, strategic investments and policy advocacy.
The meeting appeared carefully aligned with these complementary agendas, suggesting that conversations may have centered on collaborative opportunities or shared interests within their respective philanthropic portfolios.
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Bill Gates' Recent Testimony
The Windsor Castle meeting comes just weeks after Bill Gates testified before the House Oversight Committee about his relationship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, providing detailed accounts of a relationship that lasted from 2011 to 2014.
Bill acknowledged meeting Jeffrey in 2011 through a trusted colleague, believing the financier could help raise billions of dollars for the Gates Foundation. Despite being aware that Jeffrey had a criminal conviction of a sexual nature, Bill pursued the professional relationship in hopes of philanthropic support.
Over roughly a dozen meetings, the disgraced financier attempted to deepen their personal connection by inviting Bill to his island and social events, but the Microsoft co-founder declined. By 2014, Bill realized that Epstein would never deliver on his promises and severed ties.
'I Should Never Have Met With Epstein in the First Place'
In his testimony, Bill expressed deep regret, stating: "I should never have met with Epstein in the first place."
However, the congressional record reveals that Melinda had recognized the danger much earlier. When she met Jeffrey at a 2013 dinner, just one year into her husband's relationship with him, she had an immediate and strong negative reaction.
She urged her then-husband to either hold the financier accountable or sever ties entirely. Bill acknowledged her superior judgment to lawmakers, saying, "She had a very negative reaction to Mr.Epstein. Her instinct about arrogant men, or I'm not sure what, but she certainly showed better judgment than I did."