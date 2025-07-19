Kate Middleton's Son Prince Louis and George 'Adore' Their Mom and 'Want Her Approval'
Kate Middleton shapes her sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, into strong and independent boys while nurturing a heartwarming bond with them.
The Princess of Wales, 43, prioritizes being a hands-on mother, embracing a relaxed approach to parenting that contrasts with the royal tradition.
King Charles III's upbringing contrasted dramatically with the more modern approach embraced by Kate and her husband, Prince William.
Author Sally Bedell Smith highlighted in her 2017 book Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life how the monarch's parents had a distant relationship with their children. They only saw them after breakfast and tea time.
Diana, Princess of Wales, initiated a revolutionary change in royal parenting. She aimed to create a nurturing environment for her sons, Prince William, 42, and Prince Harry, 40.
"I remember [her] telling me that she wanted her [sons] to be brought up in a way no other royal princes had been," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared with The i Paper.
Diana took them on secret trips to McDonald's and disguised vacations to Disney World.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have since taken this a step further. While their children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — cannot escape their royal designation, they enjoy the benefits of a more ordinary upbringing.
"They've also given them a taste of a more ordinary existence," Bond explained.
Kate engages deeply in her children's lives, from school runs and sports practices to outdoor adventures. She reflects on moments spent "outside in the countryside [when] we're all filthy dirty," during a heartfelt chat on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast.
Sources revealed Kate and her sons share a "classic mother-son" relationship. "They're mama's boys, but not in the sense that they cling to her — they're both very independent. They just adore Kate and want her approval!"
Kate Middleton's 'Hands-On' Approach to Parenting
For George and Louis, she's not the future queen; she's simply their beloved mum.
"Being a good mother is what's most important to Kate, and she works at it," the source noted, describing her approach as "hands-on" and "playful, but firm."
Kate enjoys cooking with them and engaging in fun activities, even silly dances like her "Little Grape" and "Lou-Bug" routines. Her values, instilled by her middle-class upbringing, prioritize "the simple things."
As Kate shared on the podcast, "watching a fire on a really rainy day … going for a walk together," strips away pressures and complications.
The family aims to take a gentler approach to royal life for George and Louis. This decision comes with the understanding that their education comes first. "They're at school, and I think that takes priority over everything else," William told Sky News in November.
Currently, all three children attend the Lambrook School, a coeducational institution costing $30,000 a year, located near the Windsor Castle estate.
However, George will soon transition to secondary school, prompting discussions around education. Reports suggested Kate may seek to break from royal tradition by enrolling her children in a more "normal" coed school.
British royal expert Hilary Fordwich recently stated that Kate might prefer Marlborough College, her former school, but William leans toward Eton College, the all-boys boarding school he and Harry attended.
Kate Middleton Prioritizes Her Sons' Connection
Kate emphasizes the importance of George and Louis' bond, especially in light of the ongoing estrangement between William and Harry.
"No one wants the same fate for Kate's boys," a source explained. "All boys go through a stage of pulling away from their mom, so she's taking advantage of every second she has with them now. She's extremely proud of George and Louis and will continue raising them to be respectful and independent — that's her focus."