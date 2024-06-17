Prince William Is 'Determined' to Give His Children a 'Different' Upbringing Than He Experienced

In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince Harry and the future king gave insight into their youth.

"There was the point where our parents split and... we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough," Harry admitted.

"There was a lot of traveling and a lot of fights on the back seat with my brother, which I would win," the Duke of Sussex added. "There was all that to contend with. I don’t pretend we’re the only people to have to deal with that, but it was an interesting way of growing up."

"Even now I can feel the hugs that she used to give us. I miss that, I miss that feeling, I miss that part of a family, I miss having that mother to be able to give you those hugs, give you that compassion that I think everybody needs," William noted.