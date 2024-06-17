Prince William Is 'Determined' to Give His Children a 'Different' Upbringing Than He Experienced
Prince William is giving his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, an upbringing that parallels Kate Middleton's — not his own.
"The contrast between William’s choice of pose to illustrate his own view of fatherhood and the pose he chose to celebrate his own father’s role in his life could hardly be stronger, suggesting that although he appreciates the kind of upbringing he had, he is determined to forge something different for his own children," Judi James told an outlet after the pair shared a family photo of William and his offspring for Father's Day.
"William continually shows how he uses lessons from his past to forge the kind of family unit he sees as more modern and more ideal," James continued. "His understanding of duty and loyalty seems strong but he is clearly also determined to create a more casual and playful life for his own children than he or his father were allowed to enjoy."
In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince Harry and the future king gave insight into their youth.
"There was the point where our parents split and... we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough," Harry admitted.
"There was a lot of traveling and a lot of fights on the back seat with my brother, which I would win," the Duke of Sussex added. "There was all that to contend with. I don’t pretend we’re the only people to have to deal with that, but it was an interesting way of growing up."
"Even now I can feel the hugs that she used to give us. I miss that, I miss that feeling, I miss that part of a family, I miss having that mother to be able to give you those hugs, give you that compassion that I think everybody needs," William noted.
The Royal Observer previously reported William wants his brood to stay humble.
"William has curated George's appearances in a completely different way from the way his mother and father curated his," Richard Kay noted. "William and Harry, particularly William, were thrust from a very young age center stage. William has taken a different view, he wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood."
Kate is often celebrated for not being born into the British aristocracy and bringing a relatable perspective to the royal fold.
"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [their children], because she knows what [royal life] can do," expert Ingrid Seward noted. "She’s seen it; she's been around long enough ... but they’re not normal children, and I think it's extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground ... I think this is a danger Kate's very aware of. Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar, but that would have probably worried her a bit."
James spoke to The Mirror.