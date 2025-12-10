or
Kate Middleton Wants to Find 'Common Ground' With Meghan Markle to 'Open Door Toward Forgiveness' as Feud Fizzles

image of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from the royal family in 2020.
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from the royal family in 2020.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is ready to put the past behind her and start fresh in 2026.

The Princess of Wales, 43, is looking to get on some level of reconciliation with estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle as the new year approaches.

image of Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer last year.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“Kate and Meghan have exchanged the occasional pleasantry over the last couple of years,” a source recently told Star. "[But] they aren’t on speaking terms. There’s been no meaningful conversation.”

However, Kate “wants 2026 to be her year of peace, in every area of her life.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a rough couple of years, as she was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and is currently in remission.

image of Prince Harry and Prince William are also estranged.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William are also estranged.

The source noted how Kate is ready to make amends and reach out formally to the Suits star, 44.

“And if that’s going to happen within her own extended family, she’s accepted she needs to reach out and wave the white flag,” the insider explained.

The ladies' alleged reunion could also help bridge the gap between Prince William and Prince Harry. “Kate does feel that William and Harry’s chances of making up would be a lot greater if she and Meghan were able to find some common ground," they added.

Kate Middleton 'Does Not Want to Drag This Cold War Into 2026'

image of Kate Middleton wants to have a fresh new start in 2026.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton wants to have a fresh new start in 2026.

“She does not want to drag this cold war into 2026,” the source went on. "She has been saying that maybe a phone call ahead of Christmas could be arranged to at least open the door towards some sort of forgiveness.”

Harry, 41, and Meghan's feud with the royal family started to boil up when the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex took a step back as senior members of The Firm in early 2020. The couple subsequently set up their home base in Montecito, Calif.

The Duke And Duchess of Sussex Left the Royal Family in 2020

image of Meghan and Harry opened up about leaving the royal family in a 2021 interview.
Source: MEGA

Meghan and Harry opened up about leaving the royal family in a 2021 interview.

Tensions reached an all-time high when Meghan and Harry made some claims about their time in the royal fold in a 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the chat, the duo spoke of their struggles while living in the United Kingdom, the alleged racism that was present and their mental health issues.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Harry said in the interview referring to his late mother Princess Diana's traumatic time as a royal. It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

She also opened up about the suicidal ideations she experienced, alleging she felt "silenced" while being a member of the royal family.

