According to the report, Kate is expected to appear at the Wimbledon tennis championships and attend a “meet and greet” for a French state visit at Windsor Castle on July 8, but she will take time to herself the rest of the summer in Norfolk.

“The important thing here is Kate’s recovery,” a source dished to a news outlet. “It was too much, unfortunately, for her to have three appearances in under a week, and the lesson has been learned. Kate will take it much easier for the rest of the year. I’d be surprised if you see her more than three times in the next three months.”

In mid-June, a source noted Kate was “recalibrating her entire life,” including her “work-life balance.”