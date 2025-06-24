Kate Middleton 'Fortunate' to Be Alive After Cancer Battle Sent Her 'to H--- and Back,' Insider Claims
Kate Middleton’s health battle sent her “to h--- and back” over the past 18 months, according to a new report. An insider who spoke to a media outlet noted she’s “fortunate to be even speaking of recovery” after battling the disease, calling her physical recovery a “work in progress.”
'Mental Clarity'
Kate was scheduled to attend the Royal Ascot race but pulled out at the last minute, causing some concern about her health. The insider noted her health struggles have given her “mental clarity” regarding her priorities.
“On some levels I actually think this is a good reminder that she was really seriously ill last year and underwent a significant period of chemo,” they continued. “As anyone who has been through that experience will tell you, you can feel very unwell for a long time afterwards. It can take years [to recover].”
'Recalibrating Her Entire Life'
According to the report, Kate is expected to appear at the Wimbledon tennis championships and attend a “meet and greet” for a French state visit at Windsor Castle on July 8, but she will take time to herself the rest of the summer in Norfolk.
“The important thing here is Kate’s recovery,” a source dished to a news outlet. “It was too much, unfortunately, for her to have three appearances in under a week, and the lesson has been learned. Kate will take it much easier for the rest of the year. I’d be surprised if you see her more than three times in the next three months.”
In mid-June, a source noted Kate was “recalibrating her entire life,” including her “work-life balance.”
'A Wake-Up Call'
“[Ascot] was a wake-up call, not a one-off,” they shared. “She has never found the public appearances, and the forensic attention and criticism that goes with them, at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.”
“The last few years have been horrific; the disgusting things that Harry said about her and William and her family, the relentless speculation about her and William, the Queen’s death, the King’s diagnosis which had them both thinking they were going to have to take over and then her own cancer diagnosis and treatment,” they elaborated. “It’s all taken its toll, and if she needs more time to recover, William will fight tooth and nail to see she is given it.”
Panic Mode
As OK! reported, Kate not attending the Royal Ascot sent the palace into panic mode.
“Everyone was wandering around going, ‘What is going on?’” a former courier, who has links to serving staff at the palace, dished when she opted not to attend. “One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic. The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year.”
They added rumors began circulating around the palace, stating Kate had either fallen unwell and had to see a doctor or was rushed to the hospital.
While Kate’s office did not respond to the outlet for comment, a friend of hers claimed, “My understanding is that Kate was basically exhausted after Trooping the Color on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday and couldn’t face it. There are good days and bad days, as she herself has very candidly said.”