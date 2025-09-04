Kate Middleton Gets Dragged by Fans for Shocking New Hair Transformation: 'Looks Terrible'

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton debuted a new hair color, and social media users aren't impressed. The royal, 43, stepped out on Thursday, September 4, with fresh blonde locks while visiting the Natural History Museum's newly renovated gardens in London. Middleton's previously-brown hair appeared to have highlights in it, leading several to believe she could be wearing a wig.

Kate Middleton's New Hair

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton's hair was previously brunette.

Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

She cut down on her public appearances since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Last January, she endured "major abdominal surgery," and "tests after the operation found cancer had been present." "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she explained in an Instagram video at the time, speaking directly at the camera while seated in her backyard.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton had cancer.

She continued, "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and [Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is in remission.