OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kate Middleton
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Kate Middleton Gets Dragged by Fans for Shocking New Hair Transformation: 'Looks Terrible'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's new blonde hair stirred backlash on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton debuted a new hair color, and social media users aren't impressed.

The royal, 43, stepped out on Thursday, September 4, with fresh blonde locks while visiting the Natural History Museum's newly renovated gardens in London.

Middleton's previously-brown hair appeared to have highlights in it, leading several to believe she could be wearing a wig.

Kate Middleton's New Hair

Image of Kate Middleton's hair was previously brunette.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's hair was previously brunette.

"That’s a wig...she probably lost her hair during cancer treatments," an X user alleged.

"I don’t like it," another wrote, while a third bluntly stated, "Looks terrible."

Kate's recent outing marks the first time she's stepped out for her royal duties in nearly two months. Her children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — all just returned to school.

Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Source: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Kate Middleton endured chemotherapy.

She cut down on her public appearances since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Last January, she endured "major abdominal surgery," and "tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she explained in an Instagram video at the time, speaking directly at the camera while seated in her backyard.

Image of Kate Middleton had cancer.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton had cancer.

She continued, "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and [Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

Image of Kate Middleton is in remission.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is in remission.

Prince William's wife confirmed she is "doing well" and "getting stronger" as she focuses on the things that will help her heal.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too," she noted of her husband. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you'll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

The Princess of Wales completed chemotherapy in September 2024 and announced in January that she was in remission and back to public duties.

