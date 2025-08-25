Kate Middleton Debuts Lighter Locks During Family Outing in Scotland
Princess Kate Middleton is embracing a seasonal update with her stunning new hair color.
The Princess of Wales, 43, showed off her lighter locks on Sunday, August 24, while driving to a service at Crathie Kirk in Scotland. Her husband, Prince William, sat beside her as they made their way to the royal residence at Balmoral, accompanied by their three children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte 10, and Prince Louis, 7. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately.
In a striking photo from the outing, Kate donned a chic dark coat and matching hat, letting her golden strands shine in the sunlight, while William opted for a navy suit paired with a light blue tie.
Since celebrating her 14th wedding anniversary with William in April and attending Wimbledon in July, Kate has seemingly embraced more highlights.
Hairstylist Jennifer Korab offered insight into Kate's fresh look, stating, "This blend of brunette and blonde tones is one of the biggest trends right now because it adds soft dimension, a sunlit glow and natural brightness, perfect for the warmer months."
She praised Kate's choice as "a chic, low-maintenance way to go lighter while still looking polished, sophisticated and effortlessly modern," calling her new shade "a stunning and timely transformation."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since stepping into the public eye, Kate has sported a variety of hairstyles throughout the years. At her 2011 wedding to William, she captivated all in a half-up, half-down style, adorned with a lace-trimmed veil, a diamond tiara, and an elegant Alexander McQueen gown.
Fast forward to the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, where Kate showcased an off-the-shoulder black floral Alexander McQueen gown, paired with a voluminous beehive updo.
In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a source shared with The Sun that Kate, now in remission from a type of cancer, started dyeing her hair and even took on the role of haircut stylist for her children. Following her diagnosis shared in 2024, Kate briefly stepped back from her public duties to undergo chemotherapy but later announced she had completed her treatments.
"Kate does use a home color on it from Richard," the insider noted, referring to royal hairstylist Richard Ward. "She would normally be given products from his salon between her appointments with him. But for this lockdown, the package was rather larger than usual."