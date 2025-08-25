ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Kate Middleton Debuts Lighter Locks During Family Outing in Scotland Source: Mega Kate Middleton debuted lighter locks at Balmoral in Scotland alongside Prince William and their children. OK! Staff Aug. 25 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Source: Mega Prince William and Kate Middleton drove to Balmoral with their children.

In a striking photo from the outing, Kate donned a chic dark coat and matching hat, letting her golden strands shine in the sunlight, while William opted for a navy suit paired with a light blue tie. Since celebrating her 14th wedding anniversary with William in April and attending Wimbledon in July, Kate has seemingly embraced more highlights.

Source: Mega Kate Middleton has been trying out lighter shades this year.

Hairstylist Jennifer Korab offered insight into Kate's fresh look, stating, "This blend of brunette and blonde tones is one of the biggest trends right now because it adds soft dimension, a sunlit glow and natural brightness, perfect for the warmer months." She praised Kate's choice as "a chic, low-maintenance way to go lighter while still looking polished, sophisticated and effortlessly modern," calling her new shade "a stunning and timely transformation."

Source: Mega Kate Middleton has had significant hairdo changes over the years.

Since stepping into the public eye, Kate has sported a variety of hairstyles throughout the years. At her 2011 wedding to William, she captivated all in a half-up, half-down style, adorned with a lace-trimmed veil, a diamond tiara, and an elegant Alexander McQueen gown. Fast forward to the 2017 British Academy Film Awards, where Kate showcased an off-the-shoulder black floral Alexander McQueen gown, paired with a voluminous beehive updo.

Source: Mega Kate Middleton's new hair style came months after completing cancer treatments.