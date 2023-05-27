Kate Middleton 'Open' to Prince George Having 'More Roles' in the Royal Family — But 'Only if She Signs Off on It'
A future King! Prince George has a lot to learn before he one day rules the United Kingdom.
The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is second in line to the throne, as his grandfather King Charles III currently holds his place as the British leader, with the tot's father next in line.
As the 9-year-old boy grows up in the royal family, he will take on more and more duties, but he won't do so without the careful supervision of his mom.
"Kate and Charles are very similar in a lot of ways: Both love what the monarchy stands for, feel a deep duty to Britain and the Commonwealth, and share the late Queen Elizabeth II’s belief that royals should 'never complain, never explain,'" a source revealed to a news publication of Kate and her father-in-law's shared ideologies.
"However, they're very different when it comes to how they think the monarchy should operate in 2023," the insider noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite being an heir to the throne, the source expressed, "Kate thinks it’s important for their family dynamic that George isn’t given special treatment." However, she doesn't seem to mind if her eldest child takes on more responsibility than his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
Charles "has made his feelings known about George. And while Kate is open to giving George more roles, her stance is only if she signs off on it. To her, the king's word is not final when it comes to her children. She’s been very clear about that. And if that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it," the confidante continued.
Nonetheless, His Majesty is "far more traditional and is not interested in changing with the times on this subject," the source admitted, noting, "he thinks George should go to boarding school like he, his siblings and his sons did."
Charles' late father, Prince Phillip, his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as the king himself all attended the elite Scotland boarding school Gordonstoun during their youth.
His sister, Princess Anne, also sent her children to the sleep-away school.
Charles and his ex-wife Princess Diana's children, Prince William and Prince Harry, were similarly whisked away to Eton College, a public school in Windsor.
Life & Style spoke to a source about George's royal responsibilies.