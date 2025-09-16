or
Kate Middleton Will 'Play a Pivotal Role' When the Trumps Come to the U.K., Plans to Keep Melania 'Busy, Happy and Entertained'

Composite photo of Kate Middleton and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Kate Middleton and Prince William will greet the Trumps when they arrive to the U.K.

Profile Image

Sept. 16 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton may never get a chance at taking the throne, but the Princess of Wales is expected to "play a pivotal role" when President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit the royal family in the U.K. from Wednesday, September 17, to Friday, September 19.

Kate Middleton's 'Pivotal Moment'

Photo of Royal experts said Kate Middleton will step up to the plate when the Trumps come to the U.K.
Source: mega

Royal experts said Kate Middleton will step up to the plate when the Trumps come to the U.K.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained the gathering "marks a pivotal moment in putting Catherine on the world stage."

"It marks a turning point with Catherine making more high-profile appearances during this state visit, which is of the utmost importance to Britain, adding an extra special cachet," he told a news outlet. "Hopefully, it will not be too long before the Waleses can go on tour abroad. This is something that will be of enormous interest worldwide."

Photo of the Trumps will be in the U.K. from September 17-19.
Source: mega

The Trumps will be in the U.K. from September 17-19.

When the Trumps touch down, they will first be greeted by Kate and Prince William, who will guide them to Windsor Castle to see King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich said the parents-of-three's "increased prominence" in representing the British royal family "is carefully curated, highly intentional, and aims to cement their significance not just in the U.K. and U.S.’s special relationship, but the entire future stability and international importance of the monarchy."

The Princess of Wales Will Keep Melania Trump Occupied

Photo of the Princess of Wales plans to keep the first lady 'busy, happy and entertained' during her stay.
Source: mega

The Princess of Wales plans to keep the first lady 'busy, happy and entertained' during her stay.

"The couple’s role is going to be highly visible and majorly significant," Fordwich continued. "It’s glamorous symbolism reflecting their rising prominence with increased royal duties following the Princess of Wales’ recent health battle. They will be present for all the pageantry at Windsor Castle."

"Princess Catherine is keen to continue royal duties with strength and purpose, ensuring that everything runs smoothly," added photographer Helen Chard. "Her joint appearance with Melania Trump is sparking great interest. She will keep Melania busy, happy, and entertained."

Donald Trump 'Annoyed' Queen Elizabeth II in 2018

Photo of a source claimed Queen Elizabeth II found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant.'
Source: mega

A source claimed Queen Elizabeth II found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant.'

This will be the first time the U.S. president gathers with the British royals since 2018, when he was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Things didn't go so smooth behind the scenes, as an insider claimed the president made a rude remark about the matriarch's sister Princess Margaret.

"Trump put his foot in it by saying Margaret must have been a difficult sister," the source told one publication. "The Queen was very annoyed with this remark, which she viewed as ignorant and hurtful. She always defended Margaret to the hilt."

