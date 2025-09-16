Kate Middleton Will 'Play a Pivotal Role' When the Trumps Come to the U.K., Plans to Keep Melania 'Busy, Happy and Entertained'

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton may never get a chance at taking the throne, but the Princess of Wales is expected to "play a pivotal role" when President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit the royal family in the U.K. from Wednesday, September 17, to Friday, September 19.

Kate Middleton's 'Pivotal Moment'

Royal experts said Kate Middleton will step up to the plate when the Trumps come to the U.K.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained the gathering "marks a pivotal moment in putting Catherine on the world stage." "It marks a turning point with Catherine making more high-profile appearances during this state visit, which is of the utmost importance to Britain, adding an extra special cachet," he told a news outlet. "Hopefully, it will not be too long before the Waleses can go on tour abroad. This is something that will be of enormous interest worldwide."

The Trumps will be in the U.K. from September 17-19.

When the Trumps touch down, they will first be greeted by Kate and Prince William, who will guide them to Windsor Castle to see King Charles and Queen Camilla. Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich said the parents-of-three's "increased prominence" in representing the British royal family "is carefully curated, highly intentional, and aims to cement their significance not just in the U.K. and U.S.’s special relationship, but the entire future stability and international importance of the monarchy."

The Princess of Wales Will Keep Melania Trump Occupied

The Princess of Wales plans to keep the first lady 'busy, happy and entertained' during her stay.

"The couple’s role is going to be highly visible and majorly significant," Fordwich continued. "It’s glamorous symbolism reflecting their rising prominence with increased royal duties following the Princess of Wales’ recent health battle. They will be present for all the pageantry at Windsor Castle." "Princess Catherine is keen to continue royal duties with strength and purpose, ensuring that everything runs smoothly," added photographer Helen Chard. "Her joint appearance with Melania Trump is sparking great interest. She will keep Melania busy, happy, and entertained."

Donald Trump 'Annoyed' Queen Elizabeth II in 2018

A source claimed Queen Elizabeth II found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant.'