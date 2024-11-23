Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Annoyed' With Donald Trump After He Asked If Princess Margaret Was 'Difficult' During 2018 U.K. Visit, Source Claims
Queen Elizabeth II was not charmed by Donald Trump during his 2018 trip to England.
According to an insider, the late leader of the U.K., who passed away in 2022 at age 96, was not amused when the President-elect, 78, made a rude remark about her sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2022, during his visit.
"Trump put his foot in it by saying Margaret must have been a difficult sister," a source alleged. "The Queen was very annoyed with this remark, which she viewed as ignorant and hurtful. She always defended Margaret to the hilt."
The reason Donald would ask Elizabeth about her sibling isn't clear. However, on the Netflix series The Crown, Margaret is portrayed as rebellious due to her romance with divorced Group Captain flying ace Peter Townsend.
According to Craig Brown's book, A Voyage Around The Queen, that wasn't the only misstep the right-wing leader made. The author claimed the royal "particularly disliked" the way Donald peered over her shoulder as if "in search of others more interesting."
"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania [Trump], or else why would she have remained married to him?" he claimed of the First Lady, 54, who wed Donald in 2005.
Despite Elizabeth's alleged distaste for the businessman, Donald seems to think the historical figure enjoyed him. "I heard I was her favorite president. I had a great relationship with the Queen. She liked me and I liked her. She was an amazing woman," he claimed in an interview.
As OK! previously reported, the 45th President thought his relationship with Elizabeth was so strong that he publicly condemned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from their royal duties. "I would say — although she wouldn't show it because she's strong and smart — but I would imagine that broke [Queen Elizabeth's] heart," Donald told GB News' Nigel Farage.
"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," Donald added of the family rift. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."
Even the politician's son Eric Trump chimed in on the matter. “What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I. My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana," he explained during an interview with GB News. “It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own. You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to the royal family and conducted the first interview with Donald.