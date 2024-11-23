Queen Elizabeth II Was 'Annoyed' With Donald Trump After He Asked If Princess Margaret Was 'Difficult' During 2018 U.K. Visit, Source Claims

"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," Donald added of the family rift. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."

Even the politician's son Eric Trump chimed in on the matter. “What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I. My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana," he explained during an interview with GB News. “It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own. You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."