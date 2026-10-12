Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Spotted on 'Normal' Tube Ride in London, Claims Insider: 'They Spoke to Members of the Public'

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Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, enjoyed a rare public outing together on London's Underground, where the royal duo mingled with commuters while riding the Elizabeth Line on Saturday, October 10. “They spoke to members of the public sitting across from them. They had security with them. The security didn’t make it obvious they were there, and they tried to make it as ‘normal’ as possible,” a source said.

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Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Keep Their Train Ride Casual

Source: Mirrorpix/MEGA An eyewitness revealed that Princess Charlotte looked 'amazed' as she look around the carriage.

Kate, who wore a burgundy midi dress with matching heels, held Charlotte's hand as they exited the train at Tottenham Court Road station. Although the Princess of Wales rode the Underground before marrying Prince William, 44, the trip was an unexpected experience for her daughter. Charlotte appeared "amazed" as she looked around the car, according to an eyewitness who saw the pair aboard the Elizabeth Line.

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Princess Charlotte Is Growing Into a Confident Young Royal

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA A royal expert revealed Princess Charlotte is growing into a 'smart and funny girl.'

Kate and William have reason to be proud of their daughter, according to royal expert Sharon Carpenter. “They’ve watched Charlotte grow into a smart, confident and funny girl who knows how to hold her own both in the spotlight and outside of it," Carpenter said in an interview in 2025. Royal insiders have described Charlotte as a well-rounded child who enjoys sports and outdoor activities.

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Kate and William Encourage Their Children to Explore Their Interests

Source: Francis Dias/MEGA Princess Kate and Prince William actively teach their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 'to be responsible.'

Charlotte apparently loves spending time with her family, according to Carpenter. "She really enjoys helping her mother out in the kitchen and will likely be quite the chef when she gets older," Carpenter said, adding that the couple is "teaching their kids to be responsible." She also said Charlotte and her brothers are "encouraged to play outside and get creative."

Inside Prince William and Princess Kate's Marriage

Source: Francis Dias/MEGA Kate Middleton's life is 'not perfect,' according to an expert.