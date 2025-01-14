Kate Middleton Announces She's in Remission as She Details the 'Long-Term Side Effects' of Cancer Treatment: Photos
Kate Middleton made a positive announcement on Tuesday, January 14 — the same day she was seen returning to the hospital where she underwent cancer treatment.
"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," she wrote on Instagram.
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C," she added.
During the visit to Royal Marsden Hospital in London, she personally thanked people who took care of her during her cancer battle.
“I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice,” the 43-year-old said upon her arrival.
The mom-of-three then asked a woman who was undergoing treatment: “When did you first start treatment? Oh, today? How are you finding it?”
“It’s really tough… It’s such a shock… Everyone said to me, ‘please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference,'” she said, according to the BBC.
“You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that’s still a real challenge. The words totally disappear. And understanding that as a patient — yes, there are side effects around treatment, but actually there are more long-term side effects," she continued.
During the outing, it was revealed that Kate will be the royal patron on the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, joining her husband Prince William.
It's not known what type of cancer Kate has, but she announced she is cancer-free back in 2024.