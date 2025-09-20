or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Kate Middleton's Viral Hair Hack: Fans Can't Get Enough of Her Clipless Updo!

Composite Photos of Kate Middleton
Source: Mega; @RoyallyBelle_/X

Kate Middleton stunned fans with a viral clipless updo during a royal visit.

Profile Image

Sept. 20 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, may have defied the laws of physics after her hair hack went viral on social media.

A viral video showcased the royal twisting her hair into a sleek bun without using a hair tie or bobby pins during a recent visit to a textile mill.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: @RoyallyBelle_/X

The princess twisted her hair into a bun without pins or clips.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In just 10 seconds, the princess managed to secure her hair away from her face while maintaining an elegant appearance.

Kate simply twisted her hair tightly in a spiral motion and tucked the tail into its own secure loop. Fans can't stop raving about the impressive moment.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: Mega

Fans of the royal family called Kate Middleton's effortless updo 'black magic.'

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m sorry, but what kind of black magic did she just pull off?!?! How did she put her hair up like that without a hair band, clip, or pin???? She never ceases to amaze me!” one fan exclaimed.

This isn't the first time Kate’s hair has made headlines recently. Just a few weeks ago, the princess debuted a stunning honey blonde color, a significant change from her usual brunette shade, which surprised many fans.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RoyallyBelle_/X

Kate Middleton effortlessly put her hair into a bun without ties or clips.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate was first spotted with her new hair on August 24 during an outing with her husband, Prince William and their children. However, during a September 8 visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in Sunningdale, she appeared to revert to her classic darker hue.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: Mega

The viral clip sparked curiosity about Kate Middleton's hair routine.

Article continues below advertisement

Her hair seemed to shift lighter once again in the viral hair-twisting clip from September 11, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity.

Kate’s hair has been a source of inspiration, with her polished looks setting trends globally. From her iconic "Chelsea blow dry" to elegant updos for royal events, her hairstyles have consistently blended classic sophistication with modern flair.

She also has has a knack for incorporating hair accessories into her looks, from hats and fascinators to velvet bows. These accessories often perfectly complement her outfits, adding a touch of flair while still adhering to royal protocol.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
Source: Mega

Kate Middleton is known for elegant style.

Kate has been known for her "half-up, half-down" look, wearing variations of this style on many occasions, such as her wedding day and visits to Wimbledon.

She’d often do intricate styles, which she's paired with various headpieces and tiaras during royal banquets, state visits and other formal events.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.