Kate Middleton's Viral Hair Hack: Fans Can't Get Enough of Her Clipless Updo!

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, may have defied the laws of physics after her hair hack went viral on social media. A viral video showcased the royal twisting her hair into a sleek bun without using a hair tie or bobby pins during a recent visit to a textile mill.

Source: @RoyallyBelle_/X The princess twisted her hair into a bun without pins or clips.

In just 10 seconds, the princess managed to secure her hair away from her face while maintaining an elegant appearance. Kate simply twisted her hair tightly in a spiral motion and tucked the tail into its own secure loop. Fans can't stop raving about the impressive moment.

Source: Mega Fans of the royal family called Kate Middleton's effortless updo 'black magic.'

“I’m sorry, but what kind of black magic did she just pull off?!?! How did she put her hair up like that without a hair band, clip, or pin???? She never ceases to amaze me!” one fan exclaimed. This isn't the first time Kate’s hair has made headlines recently. Just a few weeks ago, the princess debuted a stunning honey blonde color, a significant change from her usual brunette shade, which surprised many fans.

Just the Princess of Wales effortlessly putting her hair into a bun with no hair ties or clips at all today 💅 pic.twitter.com/N8Tai9HQPg — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 11, 2025 Source: @RoyallyBelle_/X Kate Middleton effortlessly put her hair into a bun without ties or clips.

Kate was first spotted with her new hair on August 24 during an outing with her husband, Prince William and their children. However, during a September 8 visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institutes in Sunningdale, she appeared to revert to her classic darker hue.

Source: Mega The viral clip sparked curiosity about Kate Middleton's hair routine.

Her hair seemed to shift lighter once again in the viral hair-twisting clip from September 11, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity. Kate’s hair has been a source of inspiration, with her polished looks setting trends globally. From her iconic "Chelsea blow dry" to elegant updos for royal events, her hairstyles have consistently blended classic sophistication with modern flair. She also has has a knack for incorporating hair accessories into her looks, from hats and fascinators to velvet bows. These accessories often perfectly complement her outfits, adding a touch of flair while still adhering to royal protocol.

Source: Mega Kate Middleton is known for elegant style.