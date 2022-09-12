A new era of Kate Spade has arrived. The Spring/Summer 2023 collected debuted at New York Fashion Week for the first show under the direction of newly named head product designers, Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu. \n\nActress Rebel Wilson, Regina Hall, Ava Phillippe and Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan were among the A-list guests in attendance for the event. \n\nUnder Mora and Lyu’s creative control, the brand looks to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023 through embracing the whimsy nature of the iconic Spade logo, while celebrating the magic that comes with the spring season.“For nearly 30 years, women around the world have known and loved kate spade new york for the spirit that it reflects and the confidence it exudes, and I have always admired that,” said Tom Mora in statement on being named co-head production designer. “We as a brand have a strong understanding of our customer and what she wants from us - she is real, she is adventurous, and she wants to experiment with fashion.”\n\n“Kate spade new york is a brand that combines emotional storytelling with high quality craftsmanship, and engages an incredibly passionate community of people around the globe,” Jennifer Lyu added to the statement. “Our customer is a go-getter with an intrepid lifestyle. She balances her life with an appetite for new experiences and thoughtful consideration of her responsibilities. She leads with style, flair and confidence across everything she does and touches. She is choosing kate spade for the inspiration we provide to express herself and her personal style.”Known for bringing a major dose of fun into every design, the Spring/Summer 2023 collection from Kate Spade stays true to the brand’s roots.\n\nFlorals, for spring? Groundbreaking. But actually, the oversized floral prints and exaggerated polka-dots seen throughout the SS2023 campaign revisits a played-trend in a unique way that only the Kate Spade brand can pull-off. \n\nStripes and rain motifs also grace designs, bringing the fun-natured spirit to an otherwise serious week in fashion.As a nod to the upcoming anniversary, the Kate Spade New York label introduced a reimagine classic, The Sam bag. \n\nThe Sam bag is an iconic silhouette that helped launch the successful brand that continues to make its mark on fashion, thirty years later. Debuted in updated fabrics and designed with 100% recycled materials, the reimagined Sam bag is a true testament to the brand’s ability to evolve and reinvent itself throughout the years. \n\nTrendy colorways and spunky embellishments add details worthy of conversation make the new Sam silhouette a key element to the 2023 NYFW debut collection.The Spring/Summer 2023 show was held at World Trade Center 3 on Friday, September 9. In a first for the brand, the collection debuted on a TikTok live stream, which was emceed by brand ambassador Dylan Mulvaney. \n\nIn the spirit of looking forward to the next thirty years of Kate Spade designs, TikTok stars Emira D’Spain, Antoni Bumba, Kate Barlett and Eni Popoola offered their social media audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at the NYFW presentation through their own creative lenses.\n\nScroll to see more photos from the event.