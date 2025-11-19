or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
kate winslet
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Kate Winslet Recalls Almost Flashing Her Nipples at King Charles With Her 'Transparent' 1996 Premiere Look

image of Kate Winslet first met King Charles in 1996.
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet first met King Charles in 1996.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Kate Winslet almost had a wardrobe malfunction when she met the then-Prince Charles back in 1996 during the premiere of Sense and Sensibility.

The Oscar winner, 50, wore a NSFW look for one of her first big-screen debuts — and didn't realize that she nearly showed the monarch, 77, a little too much skin.

Kate Winslet First Met King Charles in 1996

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Kate Winslet opened up about meeting King Charles.

Winslet appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 18, where she revealed how she met Charles (now King) for the first time almost 30 years ago on the red carpet.

"The first time I met him. Oh my goodness. He had come to support the royal premiere of Sense and Sensibility when I was only 20," the Titanic star said on the late-night chat show.

Winslet had rocked a black lace see-through dress, black sandals and a long coat for the event at the time.

image of Kate Winslet almost showed King Charles a little too much skin.
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet almost showed King Charles a little too much skin.

“I sort of hadn’t realized we were really going to meet him. So I forgot about the fact that I really was wearing a kind of transparent lace outfit,” she recalled.

The British actress quipped: “And thank God I’d worn a coat because as he’s making his way towards me, I’m like, ‘Nipples! Nipples! Nipples! Oh, my God.’ And then someone just went, ‘Coat!’ and [I covered myself] and went, ‘Your Majesty.’”

Winslet has since met Charles several other times over the years.

MORE ON:
kate winslet

Kate Winslet Encountered King Charles Again in June 2025

image of The Oscar winner has met King Charles on several occasions over the years.
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner has met King Charles on several occasions over the years.

The Reader star had crossed paths once again with the former Prince of Wales alongside her pal Meryl Streep at the King’s Foundation Awards ceremony in June.

Winslet then opened up to host Jimmy Kimmel about how the two women were dumbfounded over how to curtsy and the royal protocol surrounding the bow.

"There was a conversation about this. So, Meryl and I, as we were walking to meet the king, she says to me, 'Do you think we have to curtsy?' And I said, 'Absolutely, we have to curtsy,'" she reflected.

image of Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet had joined King Charles at a royal event over the summer.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet had joined King Charles at a royal event over the summer.

Winslet added that Streep, 76, was wondering if it had to be a wide curtsy or a small, dainty one.

"She was like, 'Okay, is it, like, a big curtsy? What do we do?' I said, 'I don’t know. We’ll just make the motion.' She was like, 'I don’t know if we need to do that.' There was a big panic. We didn’t know what the form was," The Holiday actress stated.

"Obviously, we had to curtsy. Did I go first? I think I did. But then I’m always trying to volunteer to go first because I feel like leadership is important and someone has to get it wrong, and it’s usually me that does, so I don’t mind taking the hit," she chuckled.

