Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals the 'Special' Tradition She Has With Husband Chris Pratt: 'I've Saved All the Cards He's Given Me'

Article continues below advertisement

When Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt began their relationship, they wrote cards to each other — a tradition they still keep going today! "It really came from the idea that nothing really lands like a handwritten card. Texts, phone calls and FaceTimes are really sweet, but in this new age, I think going back to old-school, handwritten thank-you cards is romantic — and on a different level. When we first started dating, he would travel to go on location, and we started writing each other handwritten cards when we were apart as a way to send each other off. It's old-fashioned! We kept it alive, and we've been doing that since," the star, 36, who is partnering with Hallmark to highlight the countless ways the company celebrates meaningful relationships through its selection of greeting cards and gifts for significant others, children, family, friends and all loved ones, exclusively tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram The pair celebrate Valentine's Day early each year.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's such a big part of my relationship, and I've saved all the cards he's ever given me," the book author, who shares three kids, Lyla, Eloise and Ford, with Pratt, 46, continues. "Whether it's starting a new project or leaving on location or Valentine's Day, he's really amazing at sitting down and taking the time to write a really thoughtful handwritten card. For me, it's such a gift to be able to have these handwritten cards, but also to be able to receive them and know that with all the things going on in parenting and work, he takes the time to write them. It's so special."

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who married in 2019, tend to celebrate Valentine's Day before the annual holiday. "We do a romantic dinner or celebration because it's always so busy on the actual day. We celebrate a bit early, but we love being able to give each other handwritten cards and say sweet things to each other. That's always been a part of our routine and tradition. I'm excited about it," she gushes, noting that they are typically celebrating February 14 with "everyone that we love." "We have the kids be a part of it. It's fun to make it a whole family event, and I have my siblings, parents and friends over," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram The duo got married in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

The animal advocate — whose parents are Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger — is enjoying seeing her three kiddos get close, especially since she's close with her siblings, Christina, Patrick and Christopher. "It's interesting because my kids' age differences are very similar to the age difference with the first three of us in my family. It's really wild, and I think it's also really wild for my parents to watch because they're like, 'It's Katherine and Christina take two!' They also watch my daughters play and dote on my son, and they're like, 'This is exactly how you were with Patrick or even Christopher.' It's really cool for everyone in our family to be able to watch their personalities come out and to see their bonds emerge. I'm so close to my siblings. I know what a gift their presence is in my life, and so to watch my kids start at this age is a really beautiful thing," she shares.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katherineschwarzenegger/Instagram The star is close with her siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Katherine is all about sending notes, she was thrilled to be partnering with Hallmark ahead of the holiday. "Part of my New Year's routine is that I stock up on Hallmark cards, so I feel very well prepared for Valentine's Day. I was able to get so many amazing Hallmark cards for all of my friends and family. The thing I love about Valentine's Day is not only making it special for my husband, but I get to write cards and celebrate people in my life that I love," she says. "There's such a thoughtful way to write a handwritten card, so I'm excited about being able to do that, which is something I do every year. I do it for my mom, my sister, my brothers, my kids, etc. Hallmark has really amazing cards for kids, too. When it comes to the partnership with Hallmark, as I said, handwritten cards have been a part of my life forever. My mom is big on handwritten cards, whether it's thank-you cards, birthday cards or greeting cards. She really stressed the importance of that being such an important act you do, and it is one that really touches people in a totally different way."

Article continues below advertisement

"It isn't just buying a gift for someone, it's really showing someone that you took the time to write them a card. Every year my mom always says for her birthday she just wants a handwritten card, especially from my brothers because they are not the best at picking out gifts!" she quips. "I like the idea that in this busy world we live in, someone took time to buy a Hallmark card and write a card about a holiday or birthday or just because! I've grown up with that being a part of my life," she continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MOVI Inc. Katherine Schwarzenegger loves writing cards to her loved ones!