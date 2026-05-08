Kathy Griffin Rips Apart 'Indignantly Stupid' Elisabeth Hasselbeck 15 Years After 'The View' Clash

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Kathy Griffin won’t let go of a grudge she has against Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who confronted her nearly 16 years ago on The View. On Tuesday, May 5, Griffin posted a YouTube video recalling the incident to her Instagram. “Safe to say I won that one,” Griffin captioned the Instagram post. “It was good to be back @theviewabc. Watch this week’s episode of Kathy Griffin: Talk Your Head Off out now on my YouTube!”

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Kathy Griffin Still Smarting About Elisabeth Hasselbeck Confrontation

Source: Instagram Kathy Griffin categorized Hasselbeck as a has-been.

In the clip, the 65-year-old comedian admitted she made the former Survivor star, 48, part of her act on her comedy show dubbed New Face, New Tour. “I also spoke openly about when they had that pain in the a--, indignantly stupid is what I call her, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and they had her back for a week [earlier this year],” Griffin said.

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Hasselbeck filled in for Alyssa Farah Griffin when she was on maternity leave. Then, Griffin categorized her as a has-been. “I, of course, made fun of Hasselbeck for years, and some of you young folks may not even know who she was,” Griffin said in the video. “You heard me – was. She tried to, like, one-up me on a fight.”

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Kathy Griffin: This Moment is What I Live For

Source: ABC/Instagram Kathy Griffin, left, with Elisabeth Hasselbeck, right, during their volatile exchange on 'The View.'

She showed the moment from the 2010 appearance. In the retro clip, Hasselbeck began, “You said things about people here that are a) untrue and b) not so funny, so do you ever feel weird like then coming here and sitting here, and you kind of promoting things?” Joy Behar interjected, “The party’s getting ugly.” Griffin shot back, “Actually this moment is what I live for, so bring it. This is how I write my act. It’s cool.”

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Kathy Griffin Yukked ‘Even The Home Audience Applauded’

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin also attacked Meghan McCain recently.

Cut to 2026 reality. “Even the home audience of The View applauded,” Griffin said with a laugh. “She was, I could tell, very thrown that the audience went with me. I was very thrown, so that made some headlines.” Hasselbeck isn’t the only former View cast member Griffin has criticized recently. In a separate YouTube video, Griffin called Meghan McCain an “annoying c----.”

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Kathy Griffin Returned to ‘The View’ Last Month

On April 24, 2026, Griffin was a guest on The View. She revealed that her mom, Maggie Griffin, would get excited to see her on the show. Maggie died in 2020 at age 99. "I still talk about my mom in my act," Kathy revealed. "People still like to hear stories about my mom and stuff she would say." It wasn’t always supportive. "When I was on The View, she would always yell at me," the former reality star revealed.

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Kathy Griffin’s Mom Maggie Griffin was Protective of Barbara Walters