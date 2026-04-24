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Kathy Griffin's Mom Once 'Yelled' at Her for Being 'Rude and Snippy' to 'Wonderful' Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Composite photo of Kathy Griffin and Barbara Walters
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Kathy Griffin recalled her late mom, Maggie, scolding her for how she acted toward Barbara Walters on 'The View.'

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April 24 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

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Kathy Griffin reminisced on some of her past appearances on The View when she was a guest star during the Friday, April 24, episode of the talk show.

The comedian noted her late mom, Maggie Griffin, would always get excited when she was on the series.

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Kathy Griffin's Mom Scolded Her On-Air Behavior

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Photo of Kathy Griffin's mom thought she was 'rude' to Barbara Walters when she appeared on 'The View' several years ago.
Source: @theview/youtube

Kathy Griffin's mom thought she was 'rude' to Barbara Walters when she appeared on 'The View' several years ago.

"I still talk about my mom in my act," she revealed. "People still like to hear stories about my mom and stuff she would say."

"When I was on The View, she would always yell at me," the former reality star spilled.

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Photo of Barbara Walter, who died in 2022, created 'The View' in 1997.
Source: mega

Barbara Walter, who died in 2022, created 'The View' in 1997.

"'I thought you were too snippy with that wonderful Barbara Walters. Is there a card I can send her? Because I don't think she's ever had a guest as rude, Kathleen, as you!'" the actress recalled her mother telling her.

"Then she'd come to the show and faint!" Kathy laughed at her mom being starstruck.

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Kathy Griffin Calls Her Mom 'Irreplaceable'

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Photo of The comedian's mom died at age 99 in 2020.
Source: @kathygriffin/instagram

The comedian's mom died at age 99 in 2020.

Maggie died in 2020 at age 99.

"I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family," the author wrote on social media at the time. "You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much."

"I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it," Kathy continued. "She’s irreplaceable. I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era."

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Kathy Griffin Thanks 'The View' Hosts for Welcoming Her With Open Arms

Source: @theview/youtube

Kathy Griffin's mom would get starstruck by 'The View' co-hosts.

Kathy admires The View co-hosts just as much as her mom did, even thanking them for having her on the show after her string of controversies.

"I just want to say, seriously, I do feel like I’ve been uncanceled and I’m back. And I do think you guys have been so kind to me letting me come on, as many many shows would not," she told the co-hosts as she announced she's touring again.

"You were never canceled with from this show," noted Joy Behar and Sara Haines.

"I know. That’s why I’m thanking you," she replied.

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Photo of Kathy Griffin feels she's been 'uncanceled' after her infamous 2017 scandal.
Source: @theview/youtube

Kathy Griffin feels she's been 'uncanceled' after her infamous 2017 scandal.

Kathy came under fire in 2017 after she posed with a replica of Donald Trump's bloodied severed head.

"I caption this: 'There was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his … wherever,'" she wrote alongside the image.

As she began facing backlash, she clarified, "OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. What was supposed to be a joke and diss at the president turned into a federal investigation."

She then faced a federal investigation, as it was claimed she was posing a threat.

The drama led to her being axed from CNN and multiple other gigs. Though she initially apologized, she then rescinded it.

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