or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Kathy Griffin
OK LogoPolitics

Kathy Griffin Jokes Barron Trump Regularly Warns Her With a Note: 'Don’t Kill My Daddy'

Split photo of Kathy Griffin and Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin joked about the unexpected warning she said she received from Barron Trump.

Profile Image

Sept. 10 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin joked that Barron Trump continued to keep an eye on her years after her controversial 2017 photo involving his father, President Donald Trump.

"Barron does," Kathy told Entertainment Weekly when asked about people who believed she wanted to harm the president.

"He’ll send me a note once a month just saying, 'Don’t kill my daddy.' But, you know Barron, he’s the sensitive one. What can I do?" she joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin Reflected on The Donald Trump Photo Scandal

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kathy Griffin reflected on the fallout from her controversial 2017 photo involving Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin reflected on the fallout from her controversial 2017 photo involving Donald Trump.

Kathy, 65, previously documented the difficult period that followed the photo in her 2019 documentary Kathy Griffin: A H--- of a Story.

The Suddenly Susan star faced professional setbacks and a Department of Justice investigation before she was cleared.

"I don’t want to kill the president! I’m not trying to kill the president!" Kathy said.

She also recalled a 2025 "Politickin Podcast" conversation with California Governor Gavin Newsom, who offered his perspective on how the same photo.

"If you did [the photo] today, it may have just been a little... maybe a couple little blogs, back and forth," Gavin told her.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kathy Griffin reflected on her comedy career while preparing for her latest tour.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin reflected on her comedy career while preparing for her latest tour.

Kathy said she felt more comfortable speaking her mind.

"They’re kind of coming around, saying, 'She paid the price,'" the Pulp Fiction actress said.

The comedian also recalled a conversation with Adam Carolla.

Adam told Kathy that he didn’t "like that all the time you put in [to your career] didn’t seem to mean anything to anybody."

MORE ON:
Kathy Griffin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin Continued Her New Tour

Image of Kathy Griffin discussed the purpose behind her latest comedy performances.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin discussed the purpose behind her latest comedy performances.

Kathy explained what she wanted her performances to offer audiences.

"This might sound corny, but I’m on a mission, because the state of the world is hard to laugh at these days," she said.

"I want to earn the compliment I sometimes get, which is someone saying that there’s so much darkness going on in the world, so much hatred, racism, misogyny, it was good to go to a theater and blow off steam laughing for a couple of hours," she added.

Image of Kathy Griffin emphasized the importance of acknowledging difficult moments while giving audiences a chance to laugh.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin emphasized the importance of acknowledging difficult moments while giving audiences a chance to laugh.

Kathy also reflected on performing in Minnesota earlier this year near locations connected to the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good.

"When something that dramatic is happening outside the doors of the theater, I want the audience to know.... I’ll make you laugh and give you all the jokes, but it’s important that they know I’m paying attention to them, that the world is watching," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.