Kathy Griffin Jokes Barron Trump Regularly Warns Her With a Note: 'Don’t Kill My Daddy'

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Kathy Griffin joked that Barron Trump continued to keep an eye on her years after her controversial 2017 photo involving his father, President Donald Trump. "Barron does," Kathy told Entertainment Weekly when asked about people who believed she wanted to harm the president. "He’ll send me a note once a month just saying, 'Don’t kill my daddy.' But, you know Barron, he’s the sensitive one. What can I do?" she joked.

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Kathy Griffin Reflected on The Donald Trump Photo Scandal

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin reflected on the fallout from her controversial 2017 photo involving Donald Trump.

Kathy, 65, previously documented the difficult period that followed the photo in her 2019 documentary Kathy Griffin: A H--- of a Story. The Suddenly Susan star faced professional setbacks and a Department of Justice investigation before she was cleared. "I don’t want to kill the president! I’m not trying to kill the president!" Kathy said. She also recalled a 2025 "Politickin Podcast" conversation with California Governor Gavin Newsom, who offered his perspective on how the same photo. "If you did [the photo] today, it may have just been a little... maybe a couple little blogs, back and forth," Gavin told her.

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Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin reflected on her comedy career while preparing for her latest tour.

Kathy said she felt more comfortable speaking her mind. "They’re kind of coming around, saying, 'She paid the price,'" the Pulp Fiction actress said. The comedian also recalled a conversation with Adam Carolla. Adam told Kathy that he didn’t "like that all the time you put in [to your career] didn’t seem to mean anything to anybody."

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Kathy Griffin Continued Her New Tour

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin discussed the purpose behind her latest comedy performances.

Kathy explained what she wanted her performances to offer audiences. "This might sound corny, but I’m on a mission, because the state of the world is hard to laugh at these days," she said. "I want to earn the compliment I sometimes get, which is someone saying that there’s so much darkness going on in the world, so much hatred, racism, misogyny, it was good to go to a theater and blow off steam laughing for a couple of hours," she added.

Source: MEGA Kathy Griffin emphasized the importance of acknowledging difficult moments while giving audiences a chance to laugh.