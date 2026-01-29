Who Was Alex Pretti? All About the Minneapolis Nurse Killed by Federal Agents

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Pretti Was a U.S. Citizen

Source: MEGA Alex Pretti was killed by a federal agent on January 24.

The second ICE victim who was shot dead by the U.S. federal agents during an immigration raid in Minneapolis has been identified as Alex Pretti. The 37-year-old U.S. citizen was born in Illinois and grew up in Green Bay, Wis. While studying at Preble High School, he played baseball, football and ran track. Pretti, who was a Boy Scout, also sang in the Green Bay Boy Choir. According to his LinkedIn profile, he earned a bachelor's degree in biology, society and the environment from University of Minnesota in 2011. He worked as a junior scientist beginning in 2012 and later returned to school to become a registered nurse.

Alex Pretti Was an ICU Nurse

Source: MEGA Reports said about 10 shots were fired in less than 5 seconds.

After getting his license, Pretti went on to work in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital. "[A] member of our union lost their life today, and that alone is devastating. Our hearts are heavy, and we are deeply stricken by this tragedy that has befallen one of our own," the AFGE said in a statement after the killing of Pretti on January 24. Dimitri Drekonja, professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota who worked with Pretti, said the shooting victim "wanted to help people." "He was a super nice, super helpful guy – looked after his patients. I'm just stunned," he expressed his shock to The Guardian.

Alex Pretti Joined Peaceful Protests Against Immigration Tactics

Source: MEGA Alex Pretti was declared dead at the scene.

Prior to his death, the ICU nurse actively participated in anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis and was present at demonstrations following the killing of Renée Good on January 7. Alex's father, Michael Pretti, said his son "cared about people deeply" and was "very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of people are upset." "He thought it was terrible, you know, kidnapping children, just grabbing people off the street. He cared about those people, and he knew it was wrong, so he did participate in protests," the patriarch added. His mother, Susan Pretti, said Alex hated how people "were just trashing the land." She continued, "He was an outdoorsman. He took his dog everywhere he went. You know, he loved this country, but he hated what people were doing to it." Both Alex's parents reportedly told him to be careful during the protests. "We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so, you know, that go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically," Michael shared, "And he said he knows that. He knew that." Meanwhile, Micayla Pretti, Alex's sister, remarked, "Alex always wanted to make a difference in this world, and it's devastating that he won't be here to witness the impact he was making. Through his work at the VA caring for the sickest patients, and passion to advance cancer research, he touched more lives than he probably ever realized."

Alex Pretti Was Shot and Killed by Federal Agents in Minneapolis

Source: MEGA Alex Pretti's death came after Renee Good's killing on January 7.

On January 24, Alex was shot and killed by a federal agent during an interaction in Minneapolis. His death marked the second fatal shooting involving federal immigration agents in the city, following the killing of Renée Good on January 7. "We are heartbroken but also very angry," Michael and Susan said in a statement after Alex's death. "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by [Donald] Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper-sprayed." Alex's parents then urged the public to "please get the truth out" about their son, adding he was a good man. Videos reviewed and verified by ABC News showed Alex holding a phone in an apparent attempt to record a detention by immigration authorities. He was pepper-sprayed by another federal officer before he was pushed toward a sidewalk. Footage shared by other witnesses recorded Alex continuously lifting his phone during the incident. At one point, he raised his hand toward an officer to signal he was not a threat. But moments later, around five officers pinned Alex down before one of the officers fired at least 10 shots in less than five seconds, ABC News reported. According to an affidavit from a doctor who reportedly treated Alex at the scene, the victim sustained at least three gunshot wounds in his back, another wound on his upper chest and a possible wound on his neck. During a news conference, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Alex "arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and to kill law enforcement." This echoed federal officials' claims that Alex "approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun" and "attacked" them, though videos from the scene appeared to dispute the accounts.

Alex Pretti Suffered a Broken Rib About a Week Before His Death

Source: MEGA Alex Pretti became the second U.S. citizen killed by federal agents this month.