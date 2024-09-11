or
Kathy Griffin Claims Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Threw Her 'Away Like a Piece of Trash' After 2017 Donald Trump Photo Drama

A picture of Kathy Griffin and a photo of Andy Cohen with Anderson Cooper.
Source: mega;@bravoandy/instagram

Kathy Griffin is still not on good terms with former friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Kathy Griffin is still feeling the effects of the downfall she endured after posting a photo with a replica of Donald Trump's bloody severed head in 2017.

In a new interview, the actress revealed her frustration over people constantly asking her about former pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper cutting her off post-scandal.

kathy griffin andy cohen threw her away trash donald trump drama
Source: mega

Kathy Griffin revealed Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper still have not apologized for dropping her post-scandal.

"Why doesn’t anyone ask Andy Cohen these questions? Why am I always having to put my feet to the fire? I’m always asked about Anderson and Andy. That was done to me," she pointed out to a news outlet. "I don’t have an answer."

The Emmy winner, 63, claimed she was "thrown away like a piece of trash" after the drama.

"Nobody goes up to Anderson and goes, 'How could you have done that to Kathy?' Nobody goes up to Andy and goes, 'Andy, how could you do that to one of the stars of your network?' Nobody asks them, ever," she noted.

kathy griffin andy cohen threw her away trash donald trump drama
Source: mega

The comedian admitted it 'hurts' that Cohen, a former friend, and Bravo no longer want to work with her.

Griffin revealed she hasn't received a single apology from any former pals or colleagues who suddenly dropped her in the wake of the drama.

"Not from one single person. Not my friends who deserted me, not industry people, not people I’ve known for years and showed up to every one of their charity events or did stand-up for free," she stated.

kathy griffin andy cohen threw her away trash donald trump drama
Source: mega

The actress experienced a downfall after she shared a photo holding a replica of Donald Trump's severed head.

"All I can do is be honest and say it hurts," she confessed of being dropped by Bravo, where her hit show My Life on the D-List used to air. "It hurts that I’m not doing specials there. It hurts that they never let me do a spinoff with my mom and dad in the early years of the D-List. It hurts that they don’t want to do a D-List 2.0."

MORE ON:
Kathy Griffin
In response to her allegations, a source insisted Cohen, 56, "has been asked ad nauseam about Kathy’s many lies about their relationship, and as he said the last time Howard Stern asked him [that] he wishes her all the best and has nothing more to say."

On the other hand, a CNN representative for Cooper, 57, had "no comment" to her allegations.

kathy griffin andy cohen threw her away trash donald trump drama
Source: mega

Griffin apologized for the graphic photo but reposted it in 2020.

While Griffin's original photo with Trump's head was meant to just show her distaste for the former president, 78, it led to her being probed by the Department of Justice over assassination conspiracies.

After she apologized, her lawyer released a message to clarify the actress' intentions.

"Like many edgy works of artistic expression, the photo could be interpreted different ways. But Griffin never imagined that it could be misinterpreted as a threat of violence against Trump," said Lisa Bloom. "That was never what she intended. She has never threatened or committed an act of violence against anyone."

Entertainment Weekly spoke with Griffin.

