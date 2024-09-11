Kathy Griffin Claims Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Threw Her 'Away Like a Piece of Trash' After 2017 Donald Trump Photo Drama
Kathy Griffin is still feeling the effects of the downfall she endured after posting a photo with a replica of Donald Trump's bloody severed head in 2017.
In a new interview, the actress revealed her frustration over people constantly asking her about former pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper cutting her off post-scandal.
"Why doesn’t anyone ask Andy Cohen these questions? Why am I always having to put my feet to the fire? I’m always asked about Anderson and Andy. That was done to me," she pointed out to a news outlet. "I don’t have an answer."
The Emmy winner, 63, claimed she was "thrown away like a piece of trash" after the drama.
"Nobody goes up to Anderson and goes, 'How could you have done that to Kathy?' Nobody goes up to Andy and goes, 'Andy, how could you do that to one of the stars of your network?' Nobody asks them, ever," she noted.
Griffin revealed she hasn't received a single apology from any former pals or colleagues who suddenly dropped her in the wake of the drama.
"Not from one single person. Not my friends who deserted me, not industry people, not people I’ve known for years and showed up to every one of their charity events or did stand-up for free," she stated.
"All I can do is be honest and say it hurts," she confessed of being dropped by Bravo, where her hit show My Life on the D-List used to air. "It hurts that I’m not doing specials there. It hurts that they never let me do a spinoff with my mom and dad in the early years of the D-List. It hurts that they don’t want to do a D-List 2.0."
In response to her allegations, a source insisted Cohen, 56, "has been asked ad nauseam about Kathy’s many lies about their relationship, and as he said the last time Howard Stern asked him [that] he wishes her all the best and has nothing more to say."
On the other hand, a CNN representative for Cooper, 57, had "no comment" to her allegations.
While Griffin's original photo with Trump's head was meant to just show her distaste for the former president, 78, it led to her being probed by the Department of Justice over assassination conspiracies.
After she apologized, her lawyer released a message to clarify the actress' intentions.
"Like many edgy works of artistic expression, the photo could be interpreted different ways. But Griffin never imagined that it could be misinterpreted as a threat of violence against Trump," said Lisa Bloom. "That was never what she intended. She has never threatened or committed an act of violence against anyone."
Entertainment Weekly spoke with Griffin.