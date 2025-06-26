Kathy Griffin Just Got Her Second Facelift, a 'Neck Pull' and an 'Upper Eye Job': See Photos of the Comedian's New Look

Kathy Griffin has gone under the knife again.

In a Wednesday, June 25, live social media chat with fans, the comedian revealed she had a "facelift three weeks ago."

"The reason I'm telling you, is when I got my first facelift in 1998... believe it not, at the time, it was not common for a public person to go public about it," she shared. "And I thought it was weird that so many people were lying about having face work done or just skirting the issue."