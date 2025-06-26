Kathy Griffin Just Got Her Second Facelift, a 'Neck Pull' and an 'Upper Eye Job': See Photos of the Comedian's New Look
Kathy Griffin has gone under the knife again.
In a Wednesday, June 25, live social media chat with fans, the comedian revealed she had a "facelift three weeks ago."
"The reason I'm telling you, is when I got my first facelift in 1998... believe it not, at the time, it was not common for a public person to go public about it," she shared. "And I thought it was weird that so many people were lying about having face work done or just skirting the issue."
Back then, Griffin, 64, wrote a "big article" about the procedure for Glamour.
"I thought, now I've opened the floodgates, and people are going to start talking about getting work done, maybe have a few laughs about it. But as usual, the cheese stood alone," she quipped.
"So here's what I want to tell you about my face lift," the actress said, noting she wasn't going to reveal details such as the price or name of her doctor.
"I'm going to talk to you about it when I want to," Griffin acknowledged, saying she won't be "shamed" for choosing to have the surgery.
The reality star said she's often asked about her plastic surgery by male interviewers, which she finds "ageist and misogynistic."
"I think it's really annoying," she confessed of when people ask her to reveal all of the work she's had done, adding she also just had a "neck pull and an upper eye job."
"I want there to be less stigma on this topic in general," the Emmy winner expressed, emphasizing she's telling fans via social media because she doesn't want to be asked about it in future interviews.
Griffin said that in the past, even people like Oprah Winfrey were only interested in discussing her plastic surgery instead of her comedy.
The author went on to say she doesn't approve of when celebrities who have lost weight are asked if they're taking a medication such as Ozempic.
"It's nobody's business," Griffin insisted. "I'm not going to address whether or not I'm on one of those medications. It could be yes, it could be no."
Fans praised Griffin's confession, with one person commenting on her video, "Great message! You look fantastic either way and whatever makes you feel good and happy, run with it! 👏🏼."
"Looking amazing Kath❣️," another admirer gushed, while a third penned, "Your gorgeous face is the least fascinating thing about you but you do look divine. You are a hero, survivor, genius and role model. A true inspiration 👑💄😘."