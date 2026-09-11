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Kathy Griffin Shades Alyssa Farah Griffin, Admits She's 'Not Sure' Who 'The View' Co-Host Is Despite Appearing on the Show Months Ago

Kathy Griffin, Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin was last on 'The View' this April.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

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Kathy Griffin may share a last name with The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, but the two aren't related. In fact, when talking about the morning ABC program, the comedian shadily said of Alyssa, "I'm not sure which one she is."

The topic came up as Kathy dished on her New Face, New Tour, where she tells a few behind-the-scenes stories about her time on the series.

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'That How Far Back I Go!'

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photo of Kathy Griffin said she 'can't keep track' of 'The View' co-hosts because she's appeared on the show numerous times.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin said she 'can't keep track' of 'The View' co-hosts because she's appeared on the show numerous times.

"First of all, her name is Griffin, so she could be one of my cousins, so it would make sense that she’s MAGA. Some of my relatives are MAGA!" the My Life on the D-List star exclaimed to Entertainment Weekly, though the former White House staffer has since departed from being a supporter of Donald Trump, who Kathy is a vocal critic of.

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photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin joined the ABC talk show as a permanent co-host in 2022.
Source: mega

Alyssa Farah Griffin joined the ABC talk show as a permanent co-host in 2022.

Kathy said she has a hard time identifying the ladies because she's appeared on the show for years, though her last stint was as a guest in April.

"I know they all have different color hair now. I can’t keep track because I literally did the show when Barbara [Walters] started it with f------ Meredith [Vieira] and Lisa Ling and Star [Jones]," she explained. "Remember Debbie Matenopoulos? That’s how far back I go!"

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photo of The comedian tells 'dishy' stories about Barbara Walters on her new tour.
Source: MEGA

The comedian tells 'dishy' stories about Barbara Walters on her new tour.

"I tell a story about doing The View in my current tour. Even though Barbara is no longer even with us, people love that story because it’s so dishy," the Emmy winner shared. "You can’t defame the dead, so now I can really riff on my backstage View stories."

"People still remember Barbara Walters and they can imagine her in that scenario, because we felt like we knew her even though she was unknowable," added Kathy.

Kathy Griffin Thanked 'The View' for Having Her On in April

Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar was happy to have Kathy Griffin on 'The View' in April.

When Kathy was on The View in April, she thanked the show for having her even after she was "canceled" for holding a replica of the POTUS' severed bloodied head in a 2017 photo.

"You were never canceled with us," Joy Behar noted, to which the comic said, "I know. That’s why I’m thanking you."

"People know my material is always different, that’s one thing. Even the president and now the whole cabinet hates me," Kathy said of her controversial jokes.

"Well, you’re sitting among company," replied Sara Haines, another co-host who is not a fan of the POTUS.

“I know! I’ve always had friends from either side of the aisle," Kathy added.

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