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Kathy Griffin Slams 'Hack' Shane Gillis Over Controversial 'SNL' Monologue, Jokes It Sounds Like He 'Can't Get Laid'

Kathy Griffin and Shane Gillis
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin took aim at Shane Gillis after his joke went viral.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

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Kathy Griffin made no bones about her opinion of Shane Gillis in the wake of his recent controversial Saturday Night Live monologue.

In a Tuesday, October 13, interview, the 65-year-old made it clear that she stands by his right to put on whatever show he wants, but she had plenty of criticism for the type of humor he and others are putting out there.

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Griffin Said Gillis’ Joke Was Unoriginal

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Kathy Griffin red carpet
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin had words for some male comedians.

“There are a lot of hacks who are doing very well, and they come from TikTok or the podcast world. He’s not the only guy to break out from Joe Rogan's influence,” she explained.

“They all sound like they can’t get laid,” she quipped of the likes of Gillis, noting comics like him tend to recycle material from another time and manage to have a career without being original.

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The Shane Gillis Gym Joke Behind the Controversy

Shane Gillis red carpet
Source: MEGA

Gillis' 'SNL' joke was poorly received.

During Gillis' October 10 appearance on SNL, he used the opening monologue to make a joke about how women’s gym attire has changed.

Gillis claimed he “didn’t know women just dress like w----- now” at the gym. He then joked about the “neon, artificial-vape-colored” shorts that women wear while working out and the fact that men are not allowed to look at women when they're in their gym clothes.

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Celebrities Pile on Gillis

image of Dan Levy was quick to call out the comedian.
Source: MEGA

Dan Levy was quick to call out the comedian.

Former SNL star Ego Nwodim responded to the Gillis controversy by taking to Instagram, writing in the caption, “W---- reporting for duty,” while sharing a photo of herself in the gym wearing black leggings, a long-sleeved shirt and a baseball hat.

Schitt’s Creek co-creator Dan Levy was among the first to call him out, sharing an IG reel stating, “Women wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them w-----. It makes the men calling them whores misogynists.”

Actress Martha Plimpton also called out the monologue, wondering if there were enough women behind the scenes making decisions on the show.

Gillis Was Previously at the Center of a Different Controversy

Shane Gillis smiling
Source: MEGA

Shane Gillis was previously let go by 'SNL.'

Gillis was at the center of a different controversy in 2019 when SNL let him go before he even got started after controversial podcast tapes surfaced. He went on to have enough success to put the controversy behind him and return to the long-running comedy series.

Griffin knows a thing or two about changing with the times, admitting she has used language in the past that she does not hold up to today. Her point was that a comedian should grow instead of sticking with the kind of stuff people will find offensive.

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