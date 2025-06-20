Kathy Griffin Turned Down $1.4 Million to Join 'The View': 'This Show Is Too Good for Me'

While she felt confident she made the right choice, the fiery redhead shared Barbara Walters was less than enthused about her decision.

“I remember when they offered me the job, Barbara Walters said backstage one time before we were about to go out and do the live show, ‘They say we have chemistry, I don’t really see it but they say we do.’ And I loved that,” Griffin dished. “I said, ‘Of course we do Barbara, people love when I give you s---’ And then she just rolled her eyes.”

Griffin said she pulled Walters aside to tell her she was turning down the role.

“I want you to know why I’m going to say no,” she recalled telling her. “It’s not that I think I’m too good for this show, it’s the opposite: this show is too good for me.”