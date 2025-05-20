Kathy Hilton Says She 'Enjoyed' Her 'Time' on 'RHOBH': 'There's Always a Lot of Excitement Going On'
Kathy Hilton, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2021 for Season 11, appearing as a "friend of" the franchise alongside her full-time diamond-holder sister Kyle Richards, is happy she's not on the Bravo series all the time.
"I've enjoyed my time very, very much, but if I was a full-time Housewife, I wouldn't be able to go to all the events. I'm a free agent! I had a great time and I enjoy the girls. There's always a lot of excitement going on, and even if they bicker or have a little fight, they all make up. By the time I hear about the drama, they've already made up and they're having lunch!" the 66-year-old exclusively told OK! at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 14.
"We have some good laughs!" she added of getting to hang out with her sister Richards. "It ends up being quality time with each other, especially when we go on those trips! We always stay together, so that's been fun. It's like having a little girls club."
In the meantime, the businesswoman is thrilled to see how far QVC has come after all these years.
"It's great to be back. I was with QVC 20 years ago, and I had my own store. It's exciting to be back and see the evolution of this company — and all the new exciting talent that's here today," she shared. "Being a retailer at heart and a philanthropist, this is so exciting! We can reach out to so many people on Instagram and Facebook — and I never had that before!"
Since Hilton was "raised very empowered," it's something she's passed onto her daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton.
"My husband [Rick Hilton] and I got married very young and started out with nothing and we built it up together — and I think our children saw that," she shared of her work ethic. "We raised them to get out there and do it on your own. When you're living with us, it's one thing, but you're going to have to get out there. I do think it's changed a lot where women are not just staying home anymore. We can do it all!"
"I tell my kids to work hard and play hard, enjoy life and get out there," she added.
Now, Kathy gets to work with her brood on certain collabs, which she loves. "My daughter and I have a rug line, and we're going to curate some candles. I am also involved in other lines and I love curating!" she said.
QVC hosted a first-of-its-kind TikTok Super Brand Day at the Historic Santa Monica Post Office in celebration of Year 2 of its Age of Possibility platform. Complete with exclusive deals and drops and specialized 8-hour programming, the star-studded guest list included new and returning Q50 ambassadors, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, and more.