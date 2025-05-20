Kathy Hilton Says She 'Enjoyed' Her 'Time' on 'RHOBH': 'There's Always a Lot of Excitement Going On'

Kathy Hilton, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2021 for Season 11, appearing as a "friend of" the franchise alongside her full-time diamond-holder sister Kyle Richards, is happy she's not on the Bravo series all the time.

"I've enjoyed my time very, very much, but if I was a full-time Housewife, I wouldn't be able to go to all the events. I'm a free agent! I had a great time and I enjoy the girls. There's always a lot of excitement going on, and even if they bicker or have a little fight, they all make up. By the time I hear about the drama, they've already made up and they're having lunch!" the 66-year-old exclusively told OK! at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 14.