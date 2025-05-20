or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Kathy Hilton
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Kathy Hilton Says She 'Enjoyed' Her 'Time' on 'RHOBH': 'There's Always a Lot of Excitement Going On'

Photo of Kathy Hilton and other Housewives.
Source: @kylerichards18/instagram

Kathy Hilton exclusively told OK! about appearing on 'RHOBH.'

By:

May 20 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Hilton, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2021 for Season 11, appearing as a "friend of" the franchise alongside her full-time diamond-holder sister Kyle Richards, is happy she's not on the Bravo series all the time.

"I've enjoyed my time very, very much, but if I was a full-time Housewife, I wouldn't be able to go to all the events. I'm a free agent! I had a great time and I enjoy the girls. There's always a lot of excitement going on, and even if they bicker or have a little fight, they all make up. By the time I hear about the drama, they've already made up and they're having lunch!" the 66-year-old exclusively told OK! at QVC’s TikTok Super Brand Day in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 14.

Article continues below advertisement
kathyhilton
Source: @kathyhilton/instagram

Kathy Hilton said she 'enjoyed' being on 'RHOBH.'

Article continues below advertisement

"We have some good laughs!" she added of getting to hang out with her sister Richards. "It ends up being quality time with each other, especially when we go on those trips! We always stay together, so that's been fun. It's like having a little girls club."

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the businesswoman is thrilled to see how far QVC has come after all these years.

"It's great to be back. I was with QVC 20 years ago, and I had my own store. It's exciting to be back and see the evolution of this company — and all the new exciting talent that's here today," she shared. "Being a retailer at heart and a philanthropist, this is so exciting! We can reach out to so many people on Instagram and Facebook — and I never had that before!"

Article continues below advertisement
kylerichards
Source: @kylerichards183/instagram

Kathy Hilton loves hanging out with her sister Kyle Richards.

MORE ON:
Kathy Hilton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Since Hilton was "raised very empowered," it's something she's passed onto her daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton.

"My husband [Rick Hilton] and I got married very young and started out with nothing and we built it up together — and I think our children saw that," she shared of her work ethic. "We raised them to get out there and do it on your own. When you're living with us, it's one thing, but you're going to have to get out there. I do think it's changed a lot where women are not just staying home anymore. We can do it all!"

"I tell my kids to work hard and play hard, enjoy life and get out there," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
kathyhilton
Source: @kathyhilton/instagram

Kathy Hilton gets to work alongside her daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Kathy gets to work with her brood on certain collabs, which she loves. "My daughter and I have a rug line, and we're going to curate some candles. I am also involved in other lines and I love curating!" she said.

Article continues below advertisement
kathy hilton enjoyed time rhobh excitement
Source: AP/ Jordan Strauss

Kathy Hilton posed on the red carpet in Santa Monica, Calif.

QVC hosted a first-of-its-kind TikTok Super Brand Day at the Historic Santa Monica Post Office in celebration of Year 2 of its Age of Possibility platform. Complete with exclusive deals and drops and specialized 8-hour programming, the star-studded guest list included new and returning Q50 ambassadors, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, and more.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.